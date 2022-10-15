Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase (48) reacts after the Guardians beat the New York Yankees 4-2 in Game 2 of an American League Division baseball series, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Oscar Gonzalez singled in the go-ahead run with Cleveland’s second straight bloop hit in the 10th inning, and the Guardians overcame a two-run deficit to beat the New York Yankees, 4-2, Friday afternoon at Yankee Stadium to even their best-of-five AL Division Series at one game apiece.
José Ramírez led off the 10th against Jameson Taillon with an opposite-field popup that dropped 200 feet from home plate, just in front of left fielder Oswaldo Cabrera for a double. Ramírez hustled all the way and slid into third headfirst when third baseman Josh Donaldson threw the ball past second for an error.
Gonzalez, whose 15th-inning homer Saturday completed a first-round sweep of Tampa Bay in the wild-card round, followed with a 59 mph, 164-foot opposite-field flare into short right off Taillon, who made his first big league relief appearance after 143 starts. Josh Naylor added an RBI double that bounced on a hop off the wall in right-center.
Winner Emmanuel Clase pitched 2 1/3 innings, his most in the major leagues, and combined with Trevor Stephan and Karinchak for 4 1/3 innings of one-hit relief as Cleveland stopped a six-game postseason losing streak to the Yankees.
Clase retired Kyle Higashioka on a lineout to Ramírez for the final out of the eighth after James Karinchak walked the bases loaded. Clase threw 33 pitches, 10 more than his season high.
The series shifts to Cleveland for Game 3 tonight. There is no travel day because a rainout Thursday had pushed Game 2 to Friday.
Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run homer in the first inning, and Cleveland tied the score against All-Star Nestor Cortes when Andrés Giménez had an RBI single in the fourth and Amed Rosario homered in the fifth.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Phillies 9, Braves 1 — At Philadelphia: Rhys Hoskins hit a three-run homer and Bryce Harper homered and drove in three runs to lead Philadelphia in Game 3 of the NL Division Series. The Phillies lead, 2-1, in the best-of-five matchup and can advance to the NL Championship Series with a win today.
The Phillies scored six runs in the third inning to turn the game into a rout. Hoskins was in a 1-for-19 postseason slump when he homered off rookie Spencer Strider. Harper followed with his second postseason homer. Aaron Nola allowed one unearned run to pick up the win.
