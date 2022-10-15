ALDS Guardians Yankees Baseball
Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase (48) reacts after the Guardians beat the New York Yankees 4-2 in Game 2 of an American League Division baseball series, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

 John Minchillo

Oscar Gonzalez singled in the go-ahead run with Cleveland’s second straight bloop hit in the 10th inning, and the Guardians overcame a two-run deficit to beat the New York Yankees, 4-2, Friday afternoon at Yankee Stadium to even their best-of-five AL Division Series at one game apiece.

José Ramírez led off the 10th against Jameson Taillon with an opposite-field popup that dropped 200 feet from home plate, just in front of left fielder Oswaldo Cabrera for a double. Ramírez hustled all the way and slid into third headfirst when third baseman Josh Donaldson threw the ball past second for an error.

