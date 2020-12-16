Lexi Donarski scored six of her game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter, and Iowa State held off Northern Iowa, 67-61, in a non-conference game Tuesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Kristin Scott added 18 points and 11 rebounds as the Cyclones (4-3) snapped a two-game losing streak against their in-state rivals and improved to 37-10 in the all-time series. Iowa State won for the 15th time in 23 trips to Cedar Falls.
Aubrey Joens shot 3-for-5 from 3-point range off the bench, finishing with nine points as Iowa State extended the nation’s longest streak of games with at least one 3-pointer to 806 — a streak that dates to 1995.
Kylie Feuerbach added 13 points for the Cyclones.
Karli Rucker and Cynthia Wolf scored 12 points apiece to lead the Panthers (3-3). Bre Gunnels had 11 points, and Western Dubuque grad Megan Maahs finished with five points.
South Dakota State 87, Drake 73 — At Brookings, S.D.: Myah Selland scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and South Dakota State beat the Bulldogs to remain unbeaten at home. Grace Berg scored 23 points and Maddie Monahan added 20 to pace Drake (3-3).
MEN
No. 10 Tennessee 79, Appalachian State 38 — At Knoxville, Tenn.: Victor Bailey had 13 points and Tennessee put its stifling defense on full display in a victory over Appalachian State.
No. 15 Florida St. 74, Georgia Tech 61 — At Tallahassee, Fla.: Scottie Barnes scored 16 points, M.J. Walker chipped in 14, Wyatt Wilkes added 11 and Balsa Koprivica and Anthony Polite chipped in 10 apice to lead the Seminoles. Tech got 21 points from Michael Devoe.
Virginia Tech 66, No. 24 Clemson 60 — At Blacksburg, Va.: Tyrece Radford scored 15 points and Virginia Tech beat Clemson. Dubuque Wahlert grad Cordell Pemsl added five points and five rebounds in 15 minutes for the Hokies (5-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their conference opener for the fifth time in the past six seasons.