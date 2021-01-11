Austin Phyfe had 18 points and nine rebounds as Northern Iowa topped Bradley, 78-72, on Sunday afternoon in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Trae Berhow had 15 points for Northern Iowa (3-7, 2-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Former Dubuque Senior all-stater Noah Carter added 14 points, and Nate Heise had 11 points.
Terry Nolan Jr. had 17 points for the Braves (6-4, 0-1). Elijah Childs added 15 points and nine rebounds. Rienk Mast had 14 points.
James Betz and Goanar Mar earned their first starts of the season of the season for the Panthers, who got out to a 8-for-13 shooting performance from the field and went 4-for-6 from behind the 3-point arc in the first 10 minutes of play. They finished the first half shooting 48.4% (15-for-31) from the field and 50% (6-for-12) from behind the arc.
The game featured 16 lead changes. An electric play from Nate Heise sent the Panthers into halftime tied. The freshman recorded a steal and finished with a dunk to tie the game at 36-36 with 45 seconds remaining. Heise ended with 11 points, 4 rebounds, four steals, one assist and one block.
UNI’s bench finished with 32 of the teams’ 78 points. The Panthers capitalized on turnovers scoring 19 points off of seven Brave turnovers.
The two teams meet again at 7 p.m. tonight at the McLeod Center.
Maryland 66, No. 12 Illinois 63 — At Champaign, Ill.: Darryl Morsell scored 19 points, Donta Scott added 16 and Maryland upset Illinois. The game was fast-paced and close throughout. Hakim Hart hit a 3-pointer with 4:08 left to give the Terrapins a 62-61 lead, which Maryland didn’t relinquish.Ayo Dosunmu scored 23 points for Illinois (9-4, 5-2 Big Ten) and Kofi Cockburn added 21 points and 10 rebounds. Dosunmu missed a long 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have tied it.
No. 19 Virginia Tech 77, Notre Dame 63 — At Blacksburg, Va.: Jalen Cone scored 18 points off the bench to lift Virginia Tech. Cone connected on 5 of 11 from the floor, including four 3-pointers, as the Hokies (9-2, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) bounced back from Wednesday’s loss at Louisville. Virginia Tech has won five of six games and five consecutive home games.
Keve Aluma added 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Hunter Cattoor had 15 points for the Hokies, who held Notre Dame to just two field goals in the second half. Former Dubuque Wahlert all-stater Cordell Pemsl did not play for Virginia Tech.
Nate Laszewski led the Fighting Irish (3-7, 0-4) with 17 points, with most of that coming from an 11-for-12 performance at the free-throw line.
WOMEN
Iowa State 99, Texas Tech 72 — At Lubbock, Texas: Iowa State (7-4, 3-1 Big 12) drained a single-game school-record 19 3-pointers en route to the win over Texas Tech (6-5, 1-4 Big 12). The previous school record for 3-pointers in a game was 18, done twice in Ames against Detroit on Dec. 14, 2008 and Missouri on Feb. 19, 2000. The Cyclones flirted with the record earlier this season, hitting 17 treys in the first three quarters against Drake before a blank fourth quarter. It is the second-most in a Big 12 game in conference history, with only TTU’s 20 against Oklahoma State last season above the Cyclones’ Sunday effort.
Leading the way was Lexi Donarski, who had another addition to her outstanding freshman campaign with 25 points on 9-of-12 shooting, including 7-of-9 from deep.