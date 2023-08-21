NASCAR Watkins Glen Auto Racing
William Byron celebrates with his pit crew following a NASCAR Cup Series win Sunday in Watkins Glen, N.Y.

 Jeffrey T. Barnes The Associated Press

William Byron had the field covered at Watkins Glen International, delivering such a dominant performance that no other NASCAR driver even got to his bumper in the final third of the race.

It was usual for the Cup Series and even more rare for Byron at a road course. The 25-year-old Byron won on a serpentine track for the first time in six Cup seasons, this one being his series-leading fifth victory of the season and making him a favorite to win it all.

