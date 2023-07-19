Nolan Arenado hit a two-out, three-run home run in the bottom of the 10th to lift the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night at Busch Stadium.
It marked the Cardinals’ first extra innings home run of the season and the second walk-off win at Busch Stadium for St. Louis, which has won four of five since the All-Star break.
Phillies 4, Brewers 3 — At Philadelphia: Aaron Nola struck out six in 7 1/3 innings, Kyle Schwarber homered and Philadelphia moved a season-best 10 games over .500. Bryson Stott, Trea Turner and Alec Bohm each had two hits to help the defending NL champion Phillies improve to 52-42 with their fourth consecutive victory.
Giants 4, Reds 2 (10 innings) — At Cincinnati: Joc Pederson hit a tiebreaking, 10th-inning double, and San Francisco won the completion of a game suspended by rain. Cincinnati lost its fifth straight game.
Diamondbacks 16, Braves 13 — At Atlanta: Geraldo Perdomo gave Arizona the lead with a two-run double in the ninth inning and the Diamondbacks took advantage of Atlanta’s worst pitching effort of the season.
INTERLEAGUE
Guardians 10, Pirates 1 — At Pittsburgh: Josh Naylor homered twice, including a three-run shot that keyed a five-run first inning against All-Star Mitch Keller, and drove in six runs for Cleveland.
Padres 9, Blue Jays 1 — At Toronto: Juan Soto hit a two-run homer, and Joe Musgrove pitched six sharp innings to win his eighth straight decision for San Diego Padres. Manny Machado, Gary Sánchez and Trent Grisham each hit solo homers for the Padres, who ended a three-game skid.
Dodgers 10, Orioles 3 — At Baltimore: Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer during a five-run second inning for Los Angeles. Michael Grove won his second outing in a row for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who picked up their eighth victory in nine games.
Mets 11, White Sox 10 — At New York: Jake Burger and Yasmani Grandal drove in three runs each in Chicago’s loss.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Rangers 5, Rays 3 — At Arlington, Texas: Corey Seager hit a two-run homer in the seventh for the difference-making runs.
Royals 11, Tigers 10 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Maikel Garcia drove in four runs, and Kansas City held off a late Detroit rally to win.