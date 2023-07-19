Nolan Arenado hit a two-out, three-run home run in the bottom of the 10th to lift the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night at Busch Stadium.

It marked the Cardinals’ first extra innings home run of the season and the second walk-off win at Busch Stadium for St. Louis, which has won four of five since the All-Star break.

