HOUSTON — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s decision to settle 20 of 24 civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct may not dissuade the NFL from giving him a lengthy suspension, a person familiar with the league’s investigation told the Associated Press on Tuesday.
Watson has been accused by massage therapists of harassing, assaulting or touching them during appointments when he played for the Houston Texans.
Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents all 24 women, said Tuesday in a statement that once the paperwork is finished on the 20 settlements, “those particular cases will be dismissed.” He added that the terms of the settlements are “confidential” and that his legal team “won’t comment further on the settlements or those cases.”
Watson still faces discipline from the league, which conducted its own investigation into the 26-year-old’s behavior and is expected to make a decision before the Browns open training camp on July 27.
Report: Woman accused Snyder of sexual assault
WASHINGTON — A woman accused Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder of sexually harassing and assaulting her on a team plane in 2009, and the woman was later paid $1.6 million by the team to settle her claims, according to a document obtained by the Washington Post.
The Post reported Tuesday that it had obtained a letter by an attorney working for the team that detailed the woman’s allegations while arguing that her claims were not credible. The $1.6 million settlement had been previously revealed in legal filings related to more recent investigations of the team, but details of the woman’s allegations were not disclosed. The woman agreed not to sue the team or publicly disclose her allegations as part of the settlement.
BASKETBALL
Former Purdue standout Swanigan dies at 25
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Former Purdue basketball star Caleb Swanigan has died at 25. The Allen County Coroner’s office confirmed Tuesday that Swanigan died Monday of natural causes at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind. A private doctor will be handling his death certificate, according to Rebecca Maze, a senior investigator at the coroner’s office.
Griner phone call to be rescheduled
WASHINGTON — A phone call between jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner and her wife has been rescheduled after an earlier attempt to connect on the couple’s anniversary failed because of an “unfortunate mistake,” Biden administration officials said Tuesday. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the original call last weekend could not be completed because of a logistical error that officials have worked quickly to fix so that a new call can take place.
HOCKEY
Toronto’s Matthews wins Hart Trophy
TAMPA, Fla. — Toronto’s Auston Matthews won the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player on Tuesday night, beating out Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers to win the award for the first time.
Shesterkin claimed the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goaltender. Colorado’s Cale Maker took the Norris Trophy, presented to the league’s best defenseman, and Detroit’s Moritz Seider claimed the Calder Trophy as the top rookie.
Stars announce hiring of DeBoer as coach
The Dallas Stars announced Peter DeBoer will be their new coach on Tuesday, a month after he was fired by the Vegas Golden Knights. DeBoer, who previously led New Jersey and San Jose to the Stanley Cup Final in his first season with both of those clubs, was let go by the Knights after they missed the playoffs for the first time in the franchise’s five-season history.
TENNIS
Williams wins 1st match of comeback
EASTBOURNE, England — Serena Williams strode onto center court at Eastbourne to a standing ovation for her first competitive tennis match in nearly a year. Around 90 minutes later, fans were on their feet again, celebrating a comeback win for the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion.
Williams partnered Ons Jabeur to victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova in the first round of the women’s doubles. Williams and Jabeur recovered from losing the first set, 6-2, to win the second, 6-3, and then the match tiebreaker, 13-11, on their third match point.
GOLF
Kopeka latest to join Saudi-backed tour
CROMWELL, Conn. — Brooks Koepka, one of the first players to denounce a rival league for only 48 players, is the latest PGA Tour player to sign on with Saudi-funded LIV Golf series, The Associated Press has learned. A person briefed on Koepka’s decision told the AP he still would be able to compete on the PGA Tour until he hits a shot on the LIV Golf circuit.
Women’s PGA Championship doubles purse
The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago.
