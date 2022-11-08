Tyler Wahl scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help Wisconsin beat South Dakota, 85-59, in its season opener on Monday in Madison, Wis.
Chucky Hepburn added 14 points for the Badgers.
Iowa State 88, IUPUI 39 — At Ames, Iowa: Jaren Holmes scored 23 points and Iowa State won its fifth straight season opener, cruising past IUPUI.
Northern Iowa 105, Wartburg 49 —At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Bowen Born scored 19 points and Dubuque Hempstead grad Michael Duax scored six points to go with four rebounds, one assist and two steals as Northern Iowa beat Division III Wartburg.
No. 3 Houston 83, Northern Colorado 36 — At Houston: Marcus Sasser scored 21 points as Houston beat Northern Colorado.
No. 4 Kentucky 95, Howard 63 — At Lexington, Ky.: Antonio Reeves scored 22 points, CJ Fredrick had 20 and Kentucky beat Howard with All-American Oscar Tshiebwe and two other players sidelined.
No. 5 Baylor 116, Mississippi Valley State 53 — At Waco, Texas: Adam Flagler had 21 points to lead six players scoring in double figures as Baylor overwhelmed Mississippi Valley State.
No. 5 Kansas 89, Omaha 64 — At Lawrence, Kan.: Jalen Wilson had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Kansas began defense of its national championship without suspended coach Bill Self in a rout of Omaha.
No. 7 Duke 71, Jacksonville 44 — At Durham, N.C.: Jeremy Roach scored 16 first-half points to help Duke open Jon Scheyer’s coaching tenure with a win over Jacksonville.
No. 9 Creighton 72, St. Thomas 60 — At Omaha, Neb.: Baylor Scheierman made back-to-back 3-pointers midwayto help Creighton hold off St. Thomas.
No. 10 Arkansas 76, North Dakota State 58 — At Fayetteville, Ark.: Trevon Brazile had 21 points and 12 rebounds as Arkansas beat North Dakota State.
No. 11 Tennessee 75, Tennessee Tech 43 — At Knoxville, Tenn.: Tyreke Key came off the bench to score 17 points and lead Tennessee to a victory over Tennessee Tech.
No. 13 Indiana 88, Morehead State 53 — At Bloomington, Ind.: Trayce Jackson-Davis and Malik Reneau each scored 15 points as Indiana beat Morehead State.
No. 14 TCU 73, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 72 — At Fort Worth, Texas: Mike Miles hit a 3-pointer with 51 seconds remaining to finally put TCU ahead to stay in a win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
No. 15 Auburn 70, George Mason 52 — At Auburn, Ala.: Wendell Green Jr. scored 16 points while K.D. Johnson and Johni Broome each had 12 to lead Auburn over George Mason.
No. 16 Villanova 81, La Salle 68 — At Villanova, Pa.: Caleb Daniels scored 24 points and Villanova beat La Salle.
No. 22 Michigan 75, Purdue Fort Wayne 56 — At Ann Arbor, Mich.: Hunter Dickinson scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help Michigan beat Purdue Fort Wayne.
No. 24 Dayton 73, Lindenwood 46 — At Dayton, Ohio: Mustapha Amzil scored 14 points, DaRon Holmes II and R.J. Blakney each had 13 and Dayton beat Lindenwood.
