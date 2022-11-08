Wisconsin Minnesota Basketball

Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl (5) leaves the court after a game last season. Wahl scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Badgers beat South Dakota, 85-59, on Monday in Madison, Wis.

 Andy Clayton-King/The Associated Press file

Tyler Wahl scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help Wisconsin beat South Dakota, 85-59, in its season opener on Monday in Madison, Wis.

Chucky Hepburn added 14 points for the Badgers.

