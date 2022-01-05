Samuel Sjolund corralled a rebound in the Cedar Rapids zone, circled back to the point, then juked two defenders down to the ice while weaving his way back toward the net.
He finished the highlight-reel play with a quick wrist shot inside the left goal post to pull the Dubuque Fighting Saints into a 2-2 tie early in the second period of last Monday’s game in Cedar Rapids.
The goal illustrated the 6-foot-2, 178-pound defenseman’s growing confidence level in his first season in North America after starring in his native Stockholm. Sjolund, 20, added three assists last week en route to being named the United States Hockey League defenseman of the week.
“It was a pretty big transition at the beginning of the year, because the game is pretty high-paced,” Sjolund said. “It’s a process, and I feel now like I’m a lot more comfortable and the pace doesn’t feel like it’s too much.
“I’m a lot more comfortable. I’ve settled in and I’m able to play my game a lot more. I worked on a few things when I went home for Christmas, and it just seemed like everything went my way the last two games.”
European players typically need time to adjust to the 200-by-85-foot ice surfaces in North America after skating on Olympic-sized (200-by-100) sheets back home.
“As a defenseman, everyone comes at you a bit quicker — both with and without the puck,” Sjolund said. “The forwards attack you quicker, and you have to have a tighter gap. On the positive side, you’re always closer to the net when you shoot on the smaller ice.”
It’s been a gradual transition. Sjolund said he can feel himself getting a little more comfortable with every practice and game.
“Sammy has always been a very intelligent player, but now that he’s gotten more comfortable with the size of the rink and the league, he’s finding more chances to be assertive,” said Saints coach Greg Brown, a former NHL defenseman. “There’s been no major change, on or off the ice, it was just a matter of finding that groove.
“Most of his offensive creativity has come along the blue line or when we’re on the power play and there’s a little more time and space. But, after he scored that goal last week in Cedar Rapids, it’s clear he can make things happen low in the zone, too.”
Sjolund played in the powerhouse AIK program in Sweden and drew the attention of the Dallas Stars, who selected him in the fourth round, 111th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft. Dubuque chose him in the second round, No. 20 overall, in the 2021 Draft after he expressed an interest in continuing his career at the collegiate level.
Sjolund, who leads Dubuque defensemen in scoring with six goals and 13 points, committed to Western Michigan University earlier this fall. He owns the third-highest shooting percentage (20.7%) among USHL defensemen who have played 20 or more games. Three of his six goals and four of his seven assists have come as the quarterback on Dubuque’s top power play unit.
“Western Michigan felt like the right fit,” Sjolund said. “They have something really good going on there, it’s a really good school and they believed in me.”
The Broncos compete in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, widely regarded as the deepest league in the country. They are under the direction of first-year coach Pat Ferschweiler, who starred with the USHL’s Rochester Mustangs in the late 1980s before becoming captain at Western Michigan.
Jason Herter, a former University of North Dakota defenseman, played a similar two-way game as Sjolund and recruited the Saints standout.
The Saints (17-6-2-2) sit just five points behind Chicago (19-5-5-0) in the Eastern Conference, and Sjolund expects his team to make a second-half run.
“We’re a strong team, and you can see every day in practice that we’re just getting better and better,” he said. “There’s a lot of skill on this team, so I think we can go pretty far.”