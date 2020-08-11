WASHINGTON — A court decision the NCAA says will hurt college sports by allowing certain student-athletes to be paid “vast sums” of money as “educational expenses” will go into effect after the Supreme Court declined Tuesday to intervene at this point.
Justice Elena Kagan denied the NCAA’s request to put a lower court ruling on hold at least temporarily while the NCAA asks the Supreme Court to take up the case. It plans to do so by mid-October.
Kagan declined to put on hold a ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. In May it upheld a lower-court ruling prohibiting the NCAA from limiting compensation for education-related expenses for student-athletes. The ruling applies to athletes in Division I football and basketball programs.
The NCAA said the ruling “effectively created a pay-for-play system for all student-athletes, allowing them to be paid both ‘unlimited’ amounts for participating in ‘internships’” and an additional $5,600 or more each year they remain eligible to play their sport.
The ruling allows Division I conferences to still independently set rules for education-related compensation provided to student-athletes.
FOOTBALL
UMass cancels fall season
Massachusetts is the latest school from the Football Bowl Subdivision, college football’s highest level, to cancel its fall season.
UMass is an independent in football and its decision affects only that sport. Most of UMass’ athletic teams compete in the Atlantic 10. Athletic director Ryan Bamford said the school will try to conduct a football spring season if possible.
UMass joins fellow independent UConn, Old Dominion and all the schools in the Mid-American Conference and Mountain West, a total of 27, in postponing its football season.
Titans’ Beasley to non-football injury list
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have placed linebacker Vic Beasley on the non-football injury list days after he finally reported for training camp.
The Titans announced Tuesday that Beasley must pass a physical before he can re-join practices. They also waived injured linebacker Reggie Gilbert.
Beasley, who signed a one-year deal for $9.5 million in March, waited 10 days before reporting for training camp. He had to pass three COVID-19 tests since reporting on Aug. 7 before taking a physical with the Titans.
BASEBALL
Houston coach suspended 20 games, Athletics’ Laureano draws 6-game ban
OAKLAND, Calif. — Houston Astros hitting coach Álex Cintrón received a 20-game suspension and a fine Tuesday for his role in a benches-clearing brawl at Oakland, while Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano was given a six-game suspension and a fine.
Cintrón’s suspension is the longest for an on-field transgression in 15 years, since Texas pitcher Kenny Rogers received 20 games for his altercation with two cameramen in 2005.
White Sox reinstate Anderson
DETROIT — The Chicago White Sox have reinstated shortstop Tim Anderson from the injured list and put infielder Leury Garcia on the IL with a sprained left thumb.
Garcia appeared to be hurt after sliding into first in Monday might’s game at Detroit. He stayed in the game as a runner but was replaced defensively.
Indians place 2 on restricted list
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians placed starters Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac on the restricted list Tuesday after the pitchers broke team rules by leaving their hotel in Chicago last weekend and risked exposure to the COVID-19 virus.
Clevinger and Plesac went out Saturday night with a group of people following the Indians’ win over the White Sox. The team had implemented a code of conduct for players to follow on the road, forbidding them from socializing outside of team staff. The Indians immediately sent Plesac home in a car service after learning of his violation, but the Indians were not aware Clevinger had been with him until after he flew back to Cleveland with his teammates, coaches and other personnel.
Tigers’ Cron lands on 10-day IL
DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers put first baseman C.J. Cron on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left knee sprain. Cron exited Monday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox in the fourth inning. He was hurt on a freak play in which a hard-hit ball by Danny Mendick bounced off him and was recovered by pitcher Daniel Norris, who retired Mendick with a diving tag.
Mets’ Stroman opts out of season
NEW YORK — Marcus Stroman’s recovery from a torn left calf muscle was almost complete, and he was in line to possibly make his season debut for the New York Mets next week against the Miami Marlins. But the idea of traveling to one of the country’s coronavirus hot spots played a factor in Stroman’s decision Monday to opt out of the 2020 season.
BASKETBALL
NBA to name all-Seeding Games team, MVP
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The NBA announced that there will be an All-Seeding Games Team and a Player of the Seeding Games, honoring the best performers from the seeding games that started July 30 and will conclude Friday.
The awards will be announced Saturday afternoon, prior to Game 1 of the Western Conference play-in series.
TENNIS
Williams sisters to meet once again
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Serena Williams needed to rally to win in her comeback following a six-month layoff, beating unseeded American Bernarda Pera, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, in Tuesday’s first round of the Top Seed Open.
Williams advanced to a second-round showdown on Thursday against older sister Venus, who dispatched Victoria Azarenka, 6-3, 6-2. The two will meet for the 31st time in a match that figures to be emotionally and physically challenging for both of them.