Bottom line: NC Central plays Iowa in an early season matchup. NC Central fell short in a 90-51 game at Memphis on Saturday. Iowa is coming off an 89-57 home win over Kansas City on Friday.
Squad leaders: Iowa’s Keegan Murray has averaged 24.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and three blocks while Jordan Bohannon has put up 15.5 points. For the Eagles, Alex Caldwell has averaged 11.5 points while Marque Maultsby has put up nine points and 4.5 rebounds.
Accurate Alex: Caldwell has connected on 50 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 50 percent of his foul shots this season.
Did you know: The diligent Iowa offense has turned the ball over on just 11 percent of its possessions, the ninth-lowest mark in all of Division I.
ALABAMA STATE (0-3) at IOWA STATE (2-0)
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: Big 12 Network/ESPN+
Bottom line: Alabama State pays visit to Iowa State in an early season matchup. Alabama State came up short in a 78-60 game at Missouri State on Saturday. Iowa State is coming off a 60-50 win at home against Oregon State on Friday.
Stepping up: The Hornets are led by Trace Young and Juan Reyna. Young is averaging 11.7 points and 4.3 rebounds while Reyna is putting up 12 points per game. The Cyclones have been anchored by seniors Gabe Kalscheur and Izaiah Brockington, who have combined to score 31 points per outing.
Terrific Trace: Young has connected on 31.3 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5-for-16 over his last three games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.
Streak stats: Alabama State has scored 68.7 points per game and allowed 82.7 over its three-game road losing streak.
Did you know: Iowa State is rated second in the Big 12 with an average of 76.9 possessions per game.