LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Doc Rivers says he’s out as coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, though did not specify if he chose to leave on his own or if he was fired.
Rivers announced in a statement posted to Twitter that he is not returning as coach. The move comes about two weeks after the Clippers wasted a 3-1 series lead and lost to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals.
Rivers spent seven seasons with the Clippers, making the playoffs in six of them — major success for a once-woebegone franchise. This season’s team, with the summer 2019 additions of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, was expected to compete for a championship.
But losing three closeout opportunities to the Nuggets cost the Clippers a chance to play the Los Angeles Lakers in the West finals, and surely played a role in Rivers not remaining as coach.
FOOTBALL
Texans to allow fans vs. Vikings
The Houston Texans will have up to 13,300 fans at NRG Stadium for their game on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
The move comes after the Texans played without fans in their home opener on Sept. 20. The number of fans permitted is about 20% of stadium capacity. The team expects to allow the same number of fans at each of the remaining seven home games.
Fans age 10 and older will be required to wear masks while in the stadium unless they’re actively eating or drinking. No tailgating will be allowed. The Texans consulted with city, county, state and NFL officials in making the decision to bring fans back to the stadium.
Broncos lose Casey for season
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Another day, another season-ending injury for the snake-bit Denver Broncos.
This time, it’s five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey, who tore a biceps tendon against Tampa Bay in just his third game since the Broncos acquired him from the Titans in the offseason.
Casey missed just five games in his nine seasons with Tennessee.
Carroll: Injured Seahawks could return soon
SEATTLE — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said running back Chris Carson, safety Jamal Adams and guard Damien Lewis could bounce back quickly from injuries suffered in Sunday’s victory over Dallas.
Speaking on his radio show on KIRO-AM on Monday, Carroll said all the injuries suffered against the Cowboys were relatively minor. Carroll said Carson, Adams, Lewis and rookie linebacker Jordyn Brooks underwent MRIs on Sunday night and had what he termed “first-degree” injuries.
Carroll was most upset about the injury to Carson, who was hurt on a tackle by Dallas defensive lineman Trysten Hill. Carson was already down, but Hill continued to roll Carson’s legs and bent his knee awkwardly.
Browns specialist Natson to miss season
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns return specialist and wide receiver Jojo Natson is done for the season after he suffered a torn knee ligament in Sunday’s win over the Washington Football Team.
Natson signed with Cleveland as a free agent in March following two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. He had been handling punt and kickoff return duties and he had one carry on a sweep against Washington before getting hurt.
Notre Dame outbreak affects 39 players
Notre Dame said it had 39 football players in isolation or quarantine on Monday as it deals with the COVID-19 outbreak that forced the Fighting Irish to postpone last week’s game at Wake Forest.
The Fighting Irish already had an open date scheduled for this week and are not slated to play again until Oct. 10 when Florida State travels to South Bend, Ind.
HOCKEY
Blackhawks acquire Pirri from Vegas
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks acquired Brandon Pirri in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, reuniting the forward with his first NHL team.
The Blackhawks sent Dylan Sikura to Vegas for the 29-year-old Pirri, who split last season between the Golden Knights and Chicago of the American Hockey League. The forward had two assists in 16 games with Vegas, and 15 goals and 20 assists in 38 games with Chicago.
HORSE RACING
Authentic set as Preakness favorite
Track announcer Dave Rodman emceed with a mask covering his face, while stakes coordinator Coley Blind and racing secretary Jillian Tullock pulled the pills to determine the post positions.
Preakness race week began Monday with a draw that lacked the usual fanfare of owners and trainers packing into a crowded tent with an open bar in the infield. Kentucky Derby winner Authentic was installed as the 9-5 morning line favorite and drew the No. 9 post position for the race that will conclude the Triple Crown in this topsy-turvy year.