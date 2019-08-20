Iowa, Iowa State and Wisconsin are included in The Associated Press preseason Top 25 — the first time in more than 40 years for the Cyclones.
Defending national champion Clemson is No. 1 in the Top 25. The Tigers won the program’s second national title in three seasons behind freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence in January. Clemson now can claim equal standing with Alabama at the top of the sport.
The Crimson Tide, coming off a 44-16 loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff championship, is No. 2. Clemson received 52 first-place votes and Alabama received the other 10 from the media. Clemson snaps a record-tying string of three straight years in which Alabama was preseason No. 1.
Georgia, Alabama’s Southeastern Conference rival, is No. 3, followed by No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 5 Ohio State.
Wisconsin is ranked No. 19 followed by 20th-ranked Iowa and Iowa State at No. 21.
Top Illinois recruit out for the season
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois freshman defensive back Marquez Beason is out for the season with a knee injury.
Coach Lovie Smith announced Monday that Beason would have surgery after getting hurt in practice last week. Beason was a consensus four-star recruit from Duncanville, Texas, and the Illini’s top-rated high school recruit in 10 years.
Smith said Beason had been one of the highlights of early practices. Beason was the No. 91 overall recruit in the nation by ESPN, No. 108 by 247Sports and No. 108 by Rivals when he signed his letter of intent in December.
Benson ‘driving at high rate of speed’ in crashAUSTIN, Texas — Police said Monday they are still investigating the weekend motorcycle crash that killed former Texas Longhorns running back and NFL player Cedric Benson and a woman passenger.
According to police, witnesses said Benson was driving his BMW motorcycle at a high rate of speed through a curving, hilly section of the city Saturday night when he collided with a van that was attempting a left turn.
Police said a passenger in the van and a bystander attempted to help Benson, 36, and his passenger, 27-year-old Aamna Najam. Both died at the scene.
Police said the van driver is cooperating with the investigation. No charges have been filed.
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers practiced on Monday after sitting out the Packers’ second preseason game in Baltimore and being sidelined during practice Sunday with back tightness.
But the verdict is still out on whether the two-time MVP will make his preseason debut Thursday night against the Raiders in Canada.
Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst said the plan is for Rodgers to play. Coach Matt LaFleur said he’s still undecided, and Rodgers said after practice that nothing he’ll see against Oakland in Winnipeg will be better or more valuable than what he sees every day against his teammates on the defensive side.
Source: Brown returns to Raiders
ALAMEDA, Calif. — Star receiver Antonio Brown returned to training camp with the Oakland Raiders on Monday, a day after being given an ultimatum by general manager Mike Mayock to be “all in or all out.”
Brown took part in meetings in Napa before the team broke camp, a person familiar with the situation said on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t release details. Brown didn’t attend practice Sunday as he works to find a helmet that he’s comfortable using and that meets safety standards set by the NFL and NFLPA.
BASEBALL
Red Sox shut down Sale for rest of season
BOSTON — Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale is receiving treatment for inflammation in his elbow that will shut him down for the rest of the regular season, another blow to the defending World Series champions whose postseason hopes appear all but dashed.
Orthopedist Dr. James Andrews gave Sale an injection of platelet-rich plasma on Monday and said he will be re-evaluated in six weeks. Looking beyond this frustrating season, the treatment could be good news for the club, which feared Sale might need Tommy John surgery. That would likely have cost him the 2020 season.
The 30-year-old Sale was coming off two solid starts in which he combined for 25 strikeouts — including the 2,000th of his career — and allowed only three runs in 14 2/3 innings.
Cubs option Bote to Triple-A Iowa
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have optioned infielder David Bote to Triple-A Iowa.
Bote hasn’t played very much in August, batting .400 (8-for-20) in 14 games. He also committed a costly error while playing shortstop in the ninth inning of Thursday night’s 7-5 loss at Philadelphia.
The Cubs announced the move on Monday’s off day. They will announce a corresponding move before Tuesday night’s series opener against San Francisco.
The 26-year-old Bote made his major league debut last year, batting .239 with six homers and 33 RBIs in 74 games.
Indians’ Carrasco returns to mound
AKRON, Ohio — Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco has returned to the mound in the minor leagues as he tries to come back after being diagnosed with leukemia.
Carrasco came on in relief Monday night for Double-A Akron against Harrisburg. He received a standing ovation from fans at Canal Park. It was Carrasco’s first appearance in a game since being diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in June. He finished his first inning with a strikeout.
BASKETBALL
Ex-Cavs coach diagnosed with MS
PIRAEUS, Greece — Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
In a statement posted Monday on the website of Greek club Olympiakos, Blatt said he was diagnosed with condition, which attacks the central nervous system, “a few months ago” and has experienced fatigue, weakness in his legs and balance problems.