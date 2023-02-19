Bowen Born scored 21 points to surpass 1,000 for his career as Northern Iowa beat Missouri State, 69-66, on Saturday night in Springfield, Mo.
Born was 7 of 15 shooting, including 3-for-9 from distance, and went 4-for-6 from the line for the Panthers (13-15, 9-9 Missouri Valley Conference).
Former Dubuque Hempstead standout Michael Duax scored 17 points while going 8 of 12 from the field. Tytan Anderson finished with 12 points.
The Panthers snapped a six-game losing streak.
Born made two free throws with six seconds left, giving the Panthers a three-point lead. The Bears’ Alston Mason missed his tying 3-point attempt.
Chance Moore led the Bears (14-14, 10-8) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, six rebounds and three steals. Donovan Clay added 11 points, six assists and two blocks for Missouri State and Kendle Moore finished with 10 points and two steals.
Anderson scored eight points in the first half and Northern Iowa went into the break trailing, 38-33. Northern Iowa outscored Missouri State by eight points in the second half. Born led the way with 14 second-half points.
No. 14 Indiana 71, Illinois 68 — At Bloomington, Ind.: Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds, Jalen Hood Schifino made two free throws with 30.7 seconds left, and Indiana rallied from a nine-point second-half deficit to beat Illinois.
Matthew Mayer scored 24 to lead the Fighting Illini (17-9, 8-7), who were without injured leading scorer Terrence Shannon. Jayden Epps, who scored 12 points, could have tied the game with two free throws with 16.7 seconds to go but missed the first and Jackson-Davis sealed the victory with a breakaway dunk after the second shot.
No. 1 Alabama 108, Georgia, 59 — At Tuscaloosa, Ala.: Brandon Miller scored 21 points, Nick Pringle had 19 points and 12 rebounds and Mark Sears made five 3-pointers in the first half to lead Alabama. The Crimson Tide rebounded from their first SEC loss by racing to a 54-25 halftime lead and made 16 3-pointers.
No. 5 Kansas 87, No. 9 Baylor 71 — At Lawrence, Kan.: DaJuan Harris scored all 14 of his points in the second half as Kansas stormed back from a double-digit halftime deficit and beat Baylor. The Jayhawks (22-5, 10-4 Big 12) outscored the Bears, 55-26, in the second half.
No. 6 Texas 85, Oklahoma, 83 (OT) — At Austin, Texas: Sir’Jabari Rice scored 19 of his game-high 24 points in the second half and overtime, and Texas held off Oklahoma. Rice’s fourth 3-pointer of the game gave Texas an 84-77 lead with 2:26 left in overtime. Oklahoma had a chance to tie or win when Texas’ Tyrese Hunter missed one of two free throws with 6.8 seconds left. But Sam Godwin missed a shot from near the rim, and Texas extended its winning streak against Oklahoma to five games.
No. 7 Virginia 57, Notre Dame 55 — At Charlottesville, Va.: Kihei Clark scored 15 points, including a pair of critical free throws with 22.6 seconds left, and became Virginia’s career assist leader in the Cavaliers’ narrow victory over Notre Dame.
Kentucky 66, No. 10 Tennessee 54 — At Lexington, Ky.: Cason Wallace and Oscar Tshiebwe each scored 16 points and Kentucky rushed to a big lead and beat Tennessee. The Volunteers (20-7, 9-5 SEC) trailed by 20 points at halftime and lost in their first game since toppling No. 1 Alabama.
No. 13 Gonzaga 97, Pepperdine 88 — At Malibu, Calif.: Drew Timme scored 34 points, and Julian Strawther added 28 as Gonzaga improved to 23-5 and 11-2 in the West Coast Conference.
No. 15 Miami 96, Wake Forest 87— At Coral Gables, Fla.: Isaiah Wong scored 27 points, Nijel Pack finished with 24 and Miami beat Wake Forest. Norchard Omier had 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting while Jordan Miller added 14 points for the Hurricanes (22-5, 13-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their sixth straight and improved to 15-0 at home.
No. 16 Xavier 82, DePaul 68 — At Cincinnati: Former Iowa Hawkeye Jack Nunge had 18 points and 10 rebounds as Xavier bounced back from a pair of narrow losses to beat DePaul. Xavier fell earlier in the week by a combined three points to Butler and No. 11 Marquette. The Musketeers reached the 20-win mark for the 34th time in school history.
No. 20 Connecticut 64, Seton Hall 55 — At Storrs, Conn.: Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points and UConn used a big second-half run to beat Seton Hall. Andre Jackson had a career high 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for UConn (20-7, 9-7 Big East).
No. 22 TCU 100, Oklahoma State 75 — At Fort Worth, Texas: Mike Miles Jr. had 15 points in his first game in three weeks, five other TCU players also scored in double figures, and the Horned Frogs snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over Oklahoma State. Emanuel Miller had 18 points to lead TCU (18-9, 7-7 Big 12), which shot a staggering season-high 68.4% (39 of 57) from the field. Damion Baugh had 16 points with 11 assists. Shahada Wells had 15 points, Chuck O’Bannon 12 and Micah Peavy 10.
No. 24 Providence 85, Villanova 72 — At Providence, R.I.: Ed Croswell scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Providence earned its 20th victory of the season, holding on for a win over Villanova. Bryce Hopkins added 19 points and 12 rebounds. Noah Locked finished with 16 points. Croswell connected on two late free throws to notch the 1,000th point of his career.
WOMEN
No. 22 Iowa State 81, Baylor 77 — At Waco, Texas: Ashley Joens scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Cyclones to the Big 12 win. Lexi Donarski added 16 points, Denae Fritz scored 12, and Nyamer Diew and Emily Ryan chipped in 10 apiece for Iowa State. Baylor got 19 each from Bella Fontleroy and Darianna Littlepage-BUggs.
