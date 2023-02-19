Bowen Born scored 21 points to surpass 1,000 for his career as Northern Iowa beat Missouri State, 69-66, on Saturday night in Springfield, Mo.

Born was 7 of 15 shooting, including 3-for-9 from distance, and went 4-for-6 from the line for the Panthers (13-15, 9-9 Missouri Valley Conference).

