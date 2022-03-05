NEW YORK — Locked-out Major League Baseball players are starting a $1 million fund to support workers impacted by canceled games.
The players’ association said Friday the fund will be administered by the union and the AFL-CIO. It will be distributed to stadium workers and others caused financial hardship by baseball’s ninth work stoppage, which was in its 93rd day.
Spring training games failed to start as scheduled on Feb. 26. Commissioner Rob Manfred on Tuesday canceled the first two series for each team during the regular season, scheduled to start March 31.
“Many aren’t seen or heard, but they are vital to the entertainment experience of our games,” union executive board members Andrew Miller and Max Scherzer said in a statement. “Unfortunately, they will also be among those affected by the owner-imposed lockout and the cancellation of games. Through this fund, we want to let them know that they have our support.”
The union listed broadcast and concession crews, electricians, ushers, security, transportation and janitors as among those needed for MLB games.
“This fund is intended to support workers who are most affected by the MLB-imposed lockout but whose livelihoods have been disregarded by the owners in their efforts to pressure players into accepting an unfair deal,” union head Tony Clark said in a statement.
3 minor leaguers suspended for drug tests
NEW YORK — Seattle’s Bernie Martinez was suspended for 80 games, and the Mariners’ Luis Baez and San Francisco’s Sonny Vargas were banned for 60 games each Friday following positive tests for performance-enhancing substances under the minor league drug program.
All three are pitchers.
FOOTBALL
NCAA committee recommends targeting appeal
Players ejected for targeting in the second half of a college football game could be eligible to play the following game after an appeal through the conference office, if a recommendation handed down Friday by the NCAA rules committee is approved.
After four days of meetings in Indianapolis, the committee also recommended penalizing all open field blocks below the waist and creating an investigation process for allegations of a team faking injuries that could lead to conferences penalizing schools and coaches.
Recommendations need approval from the playing rules oversight panel in April.
Bills grant Beasley permission to seek trade
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills granted veteran receiver Cole Beasley permission to seek a trade, a person familiar with the discussions confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Bills were not going to formally announce the news. NFL.com first reported the development earlier in the day by citing general manager Brandon Beane saying Beasley’s camp approached the Bills seeking permission to talk to other teams.
BASKETBALL
Bucks’ Lopez ready for return to practice
CHICAGO — Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez is ready to participate in contact drills and five-on-five scrimmages after being sidelined since the season opener because of a back injury that required surgery.
The 33-year-old Lopez played 28 minutes and had eight points, five rebounds and three blocks in a season-opening victory over the Brooklyn Nets. The 7-footer averaged 12.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks last season while helping the Bucks win the NBA title.
Fahey retires after Illinois stint
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Nancy Fahey, a Hall of Fame coach who won five national championships at the Division III level, is retiring from coaching after five seasons at Illinois.
Fahey’s announcement Friday came a day after the Illini finished a 7-20 season with a loss to Nebraska in the Big Ten women’s tournament.
GOLF
Hovland takes 2-shot lead at Bay Hill
ORLANDO, Fla. — Viktor Hovland had the lowest round of the day with a 6-under 66 and is off to another great start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. This time, he has a good idea what to expect on the weekend at Bay Hill.
Rory McIlroy got a sneak preview.
Hovland played Friday morning and set the target on a warm day with increasing wind, making seven birdies and a few key pars saves late in the second round. He posted a 9-under 135.
McIlroy played in the afternoon and was poised to catch him until his putter let him down on greens that were getting crisp and slippery. Tied for the lead, McIlroy missed a 4-foot par putt, putts from 8 feet on the next two holes for birdie and par, and he finished off his 72 by missing a good birdie chance from 15 feet.
He was two behind along with past Bay Hill winner Tyrrell Hatton (68) and Talor Gooch (68), who won his first PGA Tour title in the final official event last year.