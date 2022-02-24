AJ Green had 21 points as Northern Iowa topped Indiana State, 88-82, on Wednesday night in Terre Haute, Ind.
Former Dubuque Senior standout Noah Carter had 19 points for Northern Iowa (17-10, 13-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Bowen Born added 13 points and Trae Berhow had 12 points.
Cameron Henry had 23 points and seven assists for the Sycamores (11-18, 4-13), who have now lost four straight games. Kailex Stephens added 14 points.
Drake 71, Valparaiso 65 — At Valparaiso, Ind.: D.J. Wilkins scored 17 points and ShanQuan Hemphill added 13 points and eight rebounds as Drake beat Valparaiso.
No. 3 Auburn 77, Mississippi 64 — At Auburn, Ala.: Walker Kessler finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds as Auburn beat Mississippi.
No. 7 Duke 65, Virginia 61 — At Charlottesville, Va.: A.J. Griffin hit back-to-back 3-pointers and scored on a drive after making just one basket in the first 36 minutes as Duke beat Virginia.
No. 11 Providence 99, Xavier 92 (3OT) — At Providence, R.I.: Jared Bynum scored 27 points and Providence survived Xavier in triple overtime.
No. 14 Houston 81, Tulane 67 — At New Orleans: Kyler Edwards scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half and Houston defeated Tulane.
No. 20 Texas 75, TCU 66 — At Austin, Texas: Andrew Jones scored 21 points and Texas rallied from 10 points down in the second half to pull out a victory over TCU.
WOMEN
No. 9 Iowa State 85, Kansas 59 — At Lawrence, Kan.: Ashley Joens scored 22 points and had 11 rebounds to lead Iowa State to a win over Kansas.
