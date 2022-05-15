McKINNEY, Texas — Sebastián Muñoz will be the “other” local guy in the final pairing of the final round of the Byron Nelson.
It’s cool by the Colombian who now calls the Dallas area home and has at least shared the lead after all three rounds.
Muñoz shot a 6-under 66 on Saturday and was 21 under, a stroke ahead of hometown favorite Jordan Spieth, who is still seeking a breakthrough at the event in which he contended in the final round as a 16-year-old high schooler in 2010. Spieth shot a 64.
Joaquin Niemann will be the third player in the final group Sunday, alone in third another shot back after a 65. James Hahn almost matched Muñoz’s opening-round 60 at TPC Craig Ranch, shooting 61 to jump 34 spots to a tie for fourth with Justin Thomas (64).
Spieth is a year younger than Muñoz at 28 but has three majors among 13 career victories after starring at the University of Texas. Muñoz, who played in college nearby at North Texas, is 2 1/2 years removed from his lone PGA Tour win.
Stricker leads by 3 at Regions Tradition
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Steve Stricker took a three-stroke lead over Steven Alker into the final round of the Regions Tradition, birdieing the final hole Saturday for a 6-under 66.
Playing his third straight tournament after a six-month hiatus for health reasons, Stricker was at 17-under 199 as he seeks his second win in the past three tries in the PGA Tour Champions major at Greystone Golf & Country Club. He had three straight birdies from holes 13-15 after his lone bogey and polished off the round with a fourth.
Lee holds 1-shot lead at Founders Cup
CLIFTON, N.J. — Minjee Lee seemed to be more worried about finishing her third round on a dreary, rainy day than keeping the lead at the Cognizant Founders Cup.
The 25-year-old LPGA Tour scoring leader did both Saturday moving within a round of posting her first win of the year and seventh of her career. Lee had an eagle-birdie run on the back nine and shot a 3-under 69 to take a one-shot lead over Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden on a day Upper Montclair Country Club showed some teeth with the wind picking up early and rain falling on the leaders for the final 11 holes.
AUTO RACING
Bell earns pole at Kansas Speedway
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Christopher Bell qualified on the pole for Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway, topping the time set by Tyler Reddick earlier in the session and grabbing his third pole of the NASCAR Cup Series season for Joe Gibbs Racing.
Bell turned a lap of 179.575 mph Saturday in the first showcase of the Next Gen car at the mile-and-a-half oval west of downtown Kansas City. That was enough to beat Reddick, who went 178.855 mph for Richard Childress Racing, and add to the poles that Bell won at Las Vegas and Talladega.
Betting favorite Kyle Larson qualified third for Hendrick Motorsports and will start in the second row alongside Austin Cindric, the best of the Team Penske cars. Kurt Busch made it five different teams in the first five spots for 23XI Racing, while Kyle Busch qualified sixth and Aric Almirola was seventh.
Herta wins wild IndyCar GP
INDIANAPOLIS — As Colton Herta set up his winning pass Saturday, all he could see were red flashing lights.
He still charged forward.
The 22-year-old California driver quickly darted to the inside of Pato O’Ward on a late restart, took the lead for good with nine laps to go and beat Simon Pagenaud to the finish line by 3.0983 seconds to win a wild, wacky, wet IndyCar Grand Prix.
BASEBALL
Mariners place RP Swanson on IL
NEW YORK — Seattle Mariners reliever Erik Swanson was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday with right elbow inflammation, leaving the team without one of its top arms in the bullpen.
Swanson has a 1.29 ERA over 13 appearances, with 21 strikeouts and only one walk in 14 innings — by far the most success he’s enjoyed in four major league seasons, all with Seattle.
Astros acquire Dubon from Giants
WASHINGTON — The Houston Astros acquired utilityman Mauricio Dubón in a trade with the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.
The 27-year-old Dubón is batting .239 with two homers and eight RBIs in 21 games this season. He has big league experience at second base, third base, shortstop and center field.
The Giants received minor league catcher Michael Papierski in the deal. Papierski was assigned to Triple-A Sacramento.
TENNIS
Berrettini withdraws from French Open
PARIS — Eighth-ranked Matteo Berrettini withdrew from the upcoming French Open as he continues his recovery from surgery on his right hand.
The Italian announced in late March that he was having minor surgery. He wrote on Saturday on Instagram that he’s making good progress but not quite ready to return yet.