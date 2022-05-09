MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Max Verstappen used an aggressive early pass on Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc then controlled the inaugural Miami Grand Prix for his third victory of the season.
The reigning world champion started third Sunday, but Red Bull quickly got the best of Ferrari for a second consecutive race. Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. had locked out the front row in qualifying for Ferrari, but Verstappen pounced at the start to get ahead of Sainz.
He then set his sights on Leclerc and used a strong outside pass on the ninth lap to claim the lead. Verstappen went unchallenged until a late crash between Lando Norris and Pierre Gasly brought out the safety car and setup a 10-lap sprint to the finish on the 19-turn, 3.36-mile circuit (5.41 kilometers) built around Hard Rock Stadium.
Leclerc got a few looks inside but Verstappen didn’t relent and the Dutchman won by 3.7 seconds. He also won two weeks ago at Imola as Red Bull capitalized on a poor Ferrari weekend on Italian home soil with a 1-2 finish for Verstappen and Sergio Perez.
In Miami, Ferrari settled for second and third for Leclerc and Sainz.
BASKETBALL
A person familiar with the decision says the Sacramento Kings have agreed to hire Golden State assistant Mike Brown as their head coach.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the hiring. ESPN first reported that Brown would get the job. Brown will take over the franchise with the longest playoff drought in NBA history. Brown previously had two stints as head coach in Cleveland where he guided the Cavaliers to the NBA Finals in 2007 and had one stint as coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. Brown is expected to stay with the Warriors through the playoffs.
SAN FRANCISCO — Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is unlikely to play in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against Golden State on Monday night after injuring his right knee on a play with Jordan Poole that the teams are debating from Memphis’ 142-112 defeat Saturday night. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins says he doesn’t expect Morant to be available with Memphis trailing the Warriors 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.
Morant left Chase Center without speaking to reporters but posted and later deleted a video of the play on his Twitter feed with the words “broke the code,” a reference Warriors coach Steve Kerr had used four days earlier when Dillon Brooks’ hard foul in Game 2 sidelined Gary Payton II.
BASEBALL
PHILADELPHIA — The New York Mets released second baseman Robinson Canó prior to Sunday’s doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies. The move comes a week after the slumping Cano was designated for assignment despite nearly $45 million remaining on his contract.
GOLF
SUTTON COLDFIELD, England — Thorbjorn Olesen finished eagle-birdie for the second straight day to win the British Masters by one shot in a dramatic fashion. The Danish golfer earned his first European tour title in nearly four years and ignited his career after a damaging court case. Olesen shot 1-over 73 to finish a stroke ahead of Sweden’s Sebastian Soderberg at the Belfry. Soderberg ended 9-under 279 overall which had looked enough for the win.
DULUTH, Ga. — Four years after his only other PGA Tour Champions win, Steve Flesch won the Mitsubishi Electric Classic for the second time. He had to rally from a four-shot deficit in the final round with a 65.
David Toms needed to birdie the par-5 18th to force a playoff. He wasn’t comfortable with a hybrid for his second shot, so Toms chose to lay up. He only hit wedge to 18 feet and missed the birdie putt. Toms shot 70 and tied for second with Padraig Harrington and Fred Couples.
HOCKEY
NEW YORK — Washington’s Evgeny Kuznetsov and Jamie Benn of Dallas have been fined $5,000 for high sticking on a pair of incidents that didn’t get penalized. Kuznetsov’s play against Florida’s Noel Acciari came in the first period of the Capitals’ 6-1 victory in Game 3 Saturday. Benn’s infraction against Calgary’s Andrew Mangiapane was in the middle of the second period of the Stars’ 4-2 victory in Game 3. Washington and Dallas have 2-1 leads in the first-round series.
TENNIS
MADRID — Carlos Alcaraz capped another impressive week with a straight-set victory over Alexander Zverev, 6-3, 6-1, to win the Madrid Open and become the second-youngest player to win two Masters 1000 titles.
The Spanish teenage sensation was coming off victories over his idol Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals and top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. It was the seventh straight win over a top-10 player for the 19-year-old Alcaraz, and his tour-leading fourth title of the year. He also has the most wins this season with 28.
BOXING
LAS VEGAS — WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol retained his title Saturday night by defeating Saul “Canelo” Alvarez by unanimous decision. The unbeaten Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs), who has held a version of his belt since May 2016, handed Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs) just the second defeat of his career. Alvarez moved back up to the heaviest weight of his career to contend for the 175-pound title.