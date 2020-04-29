CHICAGO — Former Chicago Blackhawks president John McDonough, in his first public comments since he was fired, called his time with the team “the ride of a lifetime.”
McDonough also praised owner Rocky Wirtz and his family in a statement released by the team on Tuesday, one day after he was dismissed.
“My late father used a phrase sparingly but impactfully to describe those he found to be the most dignified, respectful and worthy of admiration,” McDonough said. “He would say they had ‘class à la mode.’ That perfectly describes the Wirtz family and the Chicago Blackhawks.
“Good luck. I’ll always be pulling for you.”
The 66-year-old McDonough provided no clues on the circumstances surrounding his surprise departure. In the team statement announcing the change on Monday, Rocky Wirtz pointed to the coronavirus crisis and the suspension of the NHL season as an opportunity to assess the team’s direction.
McDonough was president of baseball’s Chicago Cubs before he was hired by Wirtz in 2007.
“Rocky Wirtz gave me an amazing opportunity to preside over the Chicago Blackhawks 12 ½ years ago,” McDonough said. “It was the ride of a lifetime. I would like to thank Rocky, the Wirtz family, our staff, the players, the ambassadors and the fans for all they have done for the organization. I will be forever grateful to them and proud of what we accomplished together. Blackhawks fans are so incredibly passionate and loyal and are deserving of a consistent winner.”
McDonough’s arrival was a key moment in the Blackhawks’ climb from one of the worst franchises in sports to the top of the NHL.
“Thirteen years ago, I recruited John to the Blackhawks because of his leadership, direction and vision. John brought all of that to the table and more,” Rocky Wirtz said in a news release. “His contributions went well beyond leading the team to three Stanley Cup championships. He rebuilt the front office and helped guide the organization toward a winning vision.
“As difficult as this is, we believe it was the right decision for the future of the organization and its fans.”
McDonough helped revamp the team’s business operations while star forwards Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane powered Chicago to the Stanley Cup title in 2010, 2013 and 2015. While the business side of the franchise remains in good shape, the Blackhawks haven’t made the playoffs since 2017.
McDonough’s departure could lead to massive changes across the organization.
“While we can reassure you all that there will be hockey again, no one knows what it will look like,” Rocky Wirtz said in the memo. “We must take the opportunity today to reimagine our future and to set a positive course getting there.”
Danny Wirtz, Rocky’s 43-year-old son and a vice president with the team, is replacing McDonough on an interim basis.
“I wish Danny Wirtz well in his new role, and I am confident the organization will have success in the search for a new president,” McDonough said in his statement.