Here is a capsule look at today’s bowl games:
FENWAY BOWL
LOUISVILLE (7-5) vs. CINCINNATI (9-3)
Site: Boston
Kickoff: 10 a.m.
TV: ESPN
Series record: Cincinnati leads, 30-22-1.
What’s at stake: The rivals have played for the Keg of Nails since 1929. The trophy has traditionally been awarded to the winner because the players were said to be “tough as nails.” It’s the 54th meeting between the teams, which are about 100 miles apart along the Ohio River, but the first in the postseason. They played every year from 1996 to 2013.
LAS VEGAS BOWL
FLORIDA (6-6) vs. No. 17 OREGON STATE (9-3)
Site: Las Vegas
Kickoff: 1:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Series record: First meeting.
What’s at stake: The Beavers hope to achieve the third 10-win season in program history. Oregon State also won double-digit games in 2000 and 2006. Florida hopes to avoid its second losing season in a row. The Gators are 10-5 in bowls going back to 2006.
LA BOWL
WASHINGTON STATE (7-5) vs. FRESNO STATE (9-4)
Site: Inglewood, Calif.
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m.
TV: ABC
Series record: Washington State leads, 3-1.
What’s at stake: The Mountain West champion Bulldogs can become the first FBS team to win 10 games after starting the season 1-4. The Cougars are trying to win a bowl game for the first time since the 2018 Alamo Bowl, which would make Jake Dickert the sixth coach in school history to win at least eight games in a season.
LENDING TREE BOWL
SOUTHERN MISS (6-6) vs. RICE (5-7)
Site: Mobile, Ala.
Kickoff: 4:45 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Series record: Tied, 6-6.
What’s at stake: Southern Miss wants to finish with a winning record and Rice is hoping to capitalize on its first bowl appearance since 2014. It’s the Golden Eagles’ third bowl game in Mobile, and they’ve won the first two. They haven’t played in a bowl game since 2019. The only Rice player with bowl experience is placekicker Tim Horn. He handled kickoffs as a freshman at Washington in the 2019 Las Vegas Bowl.
NEW MEXICO BOWL
BYU (7-5) vs. SMU (7-5)
Site: Albuquerque, N.M.
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m.
TV: ABC
Series record: BYU leads, 3-0.
What’s at stake: The Mustangs have a chance to go into the offseason riding a four-game winning streak and cap coach Rhett Lashlee’s first season with a victory. The independent Cougars, who will be joining the Big 12 next season, are also looking to add to a three-game winning streak, which came on the heels of a four-game skid.
FRISCO BOWL
NORTH TEXAS (7-6) vs. BOISE STATE (9-4)
Site: Frisco, Texas
Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Series record: Tied, 3-3.
What’s at stake: Boise State and North Texas are both coming off losses in their conference championship games, the Broncos in the Mountain West and the Mean Green in Conference USA. Boise State, which won all eight of its Mountain West games in the regular season, can reach 10 wins for the 18th time in the past 24 seasons. North Texas fired coach Seth Littrell after the C-USA title game loss that gave him a 44-44 record over seven seasons. Defensive coordinator and former SMU head coach Phil Bennett will be the interim head coach in the Frisco Bowl, though the Mean Green hired Washington State offensive coordinator Eric Morris as their new head coach this week.
