Tim Anderson had an RBI single and James McCann doubled and scored a run for the Chicago White Sox in a 7-2 victory over Cincinnati on Sunday in Cactus League baseball in Goodyear, Ariz.
Dylan Cease pitched two shutout innings in a start, allowing three hits while striking out three.
Reds newcomer Shogo Akiyama had a hit.
Blue Jays 5, Twins 5 — At Fort Myers, Fla.: Rowdy Tellez had two singles and two RBIs for Toronto. Anthony Kay, the Blue Jays’ top left-handed pitching prospect, gave up two runs on three hits, throwing two innings and striking out two. Minnesota newcomer Josh Donaldson went 0 for 3 in his debut. Miguel Sano singled and scored. Twins ace Jose Berrios tossed two scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out four.
Mets 3, Cardinals 3 — At Port St. Lucie, Fla.: Newcomer Jake Marisnick hit a solo home run and J.D. Davis singled and added a sacrifice fly for New York. Mets starter Steven Matz gave up a leadoff home run to Harrison Bader. Reliever Jeurys Familia, who lost 30 pounds in the off-season, pitched a scoreless inning, allowing a hit and a walk.
Bader also had a double for St. Louis. Adam Wainwright started, allowing a run on two hits and two walks while retiring four batters.
Dodgers 4, Cubs 2 — At Glendale, Ariz.: Former AL MVP Mookie Betts flied out twice before adding a fifth-inning sacrifice fly in his debut with Los Angeles. Alex Wood started, giving up a hit in a scoreless inning while striking out two. Corey Seager went 1 for 3 in his spring debut.
Victor Caratini hit a solo home run for Chicago. Cubs starter Tyler Chatwood allowed one hit, pitching a scoreless inning.
Padres 7, Brewers 2 — At Phoenix: Trent Grisham and Wil Myers both singled and scored a run for San Diego. Taylor Trammel, San Diego’s top hitting prospect, doubled and scored a run. Zach Davies pitched two perfect innings in his first start.
Brett Anderson allowed two runs — one earned — on two hits and a walk, pitching one inning in a start for Milwaukee.