The Big Ten is hiring former Major League Baseball executive Tony Petitti to be its next commissioner, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday night.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because a deal was still being finalized. An announcement is expected from the conference by the end of the week.
Petitti replaces Kevin Warren, who is leaving to become president of the Chicago Bears. Warren’s last day on the job was scheduled to be April 17.
Petitti continues a trend of recent hires to lead the top conferences coming from outside college sports — like Warren, who worked for the Minnesota Vikings before taking over for Jim Delany and becoming the Big Ten’s first Black commissioner in 2019.
BASKETBALL
Cavinder twins leaving Miami
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — For Haley and Hanna Cavinder, the Elite Eight apparently was enough and their time at Miami is over. The Cavinder twins are two of the most prominent athletes in the name, image and likeness era of college athletics. They announced Tuesday they won’t return to the Hurricanes next season. That ends their Miami tenure after just one year with the program. They transferred from Fresno State in April 2022 with hopes of playing in the NCAA Tournament.
BASEBALL
White Sox place Anderson on injured list
MINNEAPOLIS — Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will miss two to four weeks with a sprained left knee.
Anderson was hurt in a game at Minnesota when he collided with Twins baserunner Matt Wallner. The White Sox recalled infielder Lenyn Sosa from Triple-A Charlotte to take his place.
The 29-year-old Anderson is a two-time All-Star. He is batting .298 with five doubles, four RBIs, five stolen bases and nine runs while playing in all 11 games.
Twins place Gallo on 10-day IL
MINNEAPOLIS — Joey Gallo was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday after his sore right side didn’t show enough improvement in pregame workouts.
The slugging first baseman is dealing with a right intercostal strain that had already sidelined him for three games.
Braves’ Anderson to undergo surgery
ATLANTA — Right-hander Ian Anderson, who won 10 games for the Atlanta Braves last season after playing a key role in their 2021 World Series championship, will have Tommy John surgery and miss the remainder of the season.
Anderson, 24, began the season at Triple-A Gwinnett after control problems prevented him from landing a spot in the Atlanta rotation. He issued eight walks in 7 1/3 innings this spring and then walked two batters while recording only two outs and allowing four earned runs in his only start for Gwinnett.
HOCKEY
The NHL is going down under for the first time, with the Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes set to play in Australia in September. The trip announced Tuesday is the league’s first foray into the Southern Hemisphere.
The Kings and Coyotes will face off in two exhibition games at Rod Laver Arena — center court at the Australian Open tennis tournament — in Melbourne on Sept. 23 and 24. Australia is set to be the fourth continent to host NHL action.
Blackhawks agree to deals with pair
CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jarred Tinordi has agreed to a one-year contract extension with a $1.25 million salary-cap hit.
The 31-year-old Tinordi was claimed off waivers from the New York Rangers in October. He has a career-high two goals and six assists in 44 games this season.
Chicago also agreed to a three-year contract with goaltender Drew Commesso. The entry-level deal runs through the 2025-26 season and carries a $925,000 salary-cap hit.
PITTSBURGH — Buddy Robinson and Andres Athanasiou scored 26 seconds apart in the third period and the Chicago Blackhawks dealt the Pittsburgh Penguins’ playoff chances a significant blow in a 4-2 win on Tuesday night.
Pittsburgh began the night needing wins in its last two games over Chicago and Columbus to extend the longest active playoff streak in major North American professional sports to 17 years.
BOSTON — Brad Marchand and Tyler Bertuzzi had power play goals and the Boston Bruins broke the NHL points record with a 5-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night in their regular-season home finale.
Under chants of “We want the Cup!” the Bruins won their seventh straight to push their points total to 133, one more than the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens. Those Canadiens played in an era without overtime and shootouts.
