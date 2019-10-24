KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw the football in practice Wednesday, raising the possibility the reigning league MVP could return sooner than expected from a dislocated kneecap.
Mahomes hurt the knee on a quarterback sneak Thursday night in Denver. The initial thought was that he could miss up to six weeks, but X-rays and an MRI exam returned the best possible result, and coach Andy Reid said that he has not been ruled out for Sunday night against Green Bay.
That said, the Chiefs are preparing as if backup Matt Moore will be the starter, and they have elevated rookie Kyle Shurmur from the practice squad to serve as the potential backup.
In other injury news, defensive end Frank Clark was held out of practice with a neck injury and linebacker Darron Lee with an illness. But left tackle Eric Fisher was back from his groin injury and wide receiver Sammy Watkins was able to test his ailing hamstring.
Brees plans to play vs. Cardinals
METAIRIE, La. — Drew Brees says he plans to play Sunday against Arizona unless his form in practice this week does not meet his expectations.
Brees, who spoke after practice on Wednesday, said he is comfortable throwing an NFL ball now that he is more than five weeks out of surgery on his right thumb. But Brees said he needs to see how accurate and effective he is throwing during competitive team drills this week before he knows for certain that his return is best for the team.
Chargers get Okung back vs. Bears
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Left tackle Russell Okung will make his season debut for the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Chicago.
Coach Anthony Lynn announced the decision Wednesday on Okung, who has been out all season recovering from a pulmonary embolism caused by blood clots. Okung returned to practice last week with the Chargers (2-5), who have lost three straight with a struggling rushing game.
Jets’ Osemele to have shoulder surgery
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets guard Kelechi Osemele says he is having surgery on his injured right shoulder Friday despite the team not yet approving the procedure.
Osemele said Wednesday he received a third medical opinion earlier this week, and it was recommended he have the surgery on what he says is a torn labrum that has detached from the bone.
The Jets have been fining Osemele for conduct detrimental to the team for not practicing. Osemele said he and his agents have filed a grievance against the Jets.
Quinn hopeful Ryan will return Sunday
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn said quarterback Matt Ryan is hopeful he’ll return from a sprained ankle to play against Seattle.
As expected, Ryan did not practice Wednesday. He also may sit out Thursday’s practice. Quinn said the team “will have a better sense” of the quarterback’s status for Sunday’s game on Friday. The 34-year-old Ryan limped off the field in last week’s 37-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He was hurt when sacked by Aaron Donald.
Lions add RB depth after Johnson injury
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have signed running back Paul Perkins, adding much-needed depth at the position. Detroit made the move Wednesday, a day after putting running back Kerryon Johnson on injured reserve with a knee injury.
The Lions released Perkins last week after being awarded running back Tra Carson via waivers from Green Bay. Detroit will likely rotate running backs Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic against the New York Giants.
BASEBALL
Des Moines man attempts to steal home plateDES MOINES — Des Moines police have caught a man who says he wanted to steal home plate at the city’s minor league baseball park.
Polk County court records say Daniel Igel, listed as homeless, was arrested Friday morning at Principal Park, home of the Iowa Cubs, a Chicago Cubs affiliate. He’s charged with felony burglary. Court records don’t include the name of an attorney who could comment for him.
A court document says Igel was found after he climbed a fence to get into the park. He told officers he was trying to steal the plate and had scaled the fence the night before and tried to break into the press box. He says he hid in a dugout to evade officers who responded to a security alarm.
Pirates, Coonelly parting ways
PITTSBURGH — Frank Coonelly’s 12-year run as president of the Pittsburgh Pirates is over after another losing season. The club announced Wednesday that it is parting ways with Coonelly effective immediately. The team said Coonelly’s replacement will be introduced on Monday.
He helped oversee a brief renaissance that resulted in three straight playoff berths from 2013-15. Coonelly said he understood that “change was necessary” following a stunning second-half collapse in which the Pirates went 25-48 and plummeted to last in the NL Central.
LACROSSE
St. John’s player arrested after stabbing
NEW YORK — A St. John’s University men’s lacrosse captain has been arrested and removed from the team after police say he stabbed and nearly disemboweled his roommate.
The New York Police Department says 21-year-old Matthew Stockfeder knifed the man — a 23-year-old St. John’s alumnus — early Tuesday as they brawled at an unofficial frat house near the university’s Queens campus. Police say the victim is expected to survive.
GOLF
15-year-old is youngest winner of tour event
AL AIN, United Arab Emirates — Josh Hill became the youngest winner of a sanctioned tour event Wednesday when the 15-year-old amateur from Dubai shot 8-under 62 to win the Al Ain Open on the MENA Tour.
The MENA Tour holds tournaments in the Middle East and North Africa and receives points from the Official World Golf Ranking. The previous youngest winner of an OWGR event was Ryo Ishikawa, who was 15 years, 8 months when he won on the Japan Golf Tour in 2007. Hill is two months younger.