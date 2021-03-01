The University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team completed a series sweep against the Evansville Aces with a 94-48 win on Sunday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
The Panthers (12-11, 9-7 Missouri Valley Conference) set a school record with 31 made 3-pointers and honored Western Dubuque grad Megan Maahs on her Senior Day.
Maahs finished with nine points and eight rebounds. She claimed Cassie Hager’s No. 18 spot on the all-time scoring list with 1,067 points and moved her career rebound total to 830.
Kam Finley led the Panthers with 17 points. She ended 50.0% from the field and 62.5% from the 3-point line. Kayba Laube dropped 15 points for the Panthers with three other players scoring in double digits to end the game.
Abby Feit and A’Niah Griffin both scored 14 points for the Aces and Feit grabbed five rebounds for Evansville.
Iowa 84, Wisconsin 70 — At Madison, Wis.: Iowa (14-7, 10-7) handled Wisconsin (5-17, 2-17) to expand the all-time series record to 53-20, winning the last 24 contests over the Badgers.
Freshman Caitlin Clark recorded her seventh career double-double, knocking down 18 points and dishing out a career-high 14 assists. Clark broke the Iowa women’s basketball all-time freshman assist record with 149 on the season, surpassing Kathleen Doyle, who recorded 148 freshman assists in 2016-17.
Four Hawkeyes scored in double figures, including a season-high for sophomore Gabbie Marshall (19), Clark (18), junior Monika Czinano (18), and sophomore McKenna Warnock (14).
MEN
Butler 73, No. 8 Villanova 61 — At Indianapolis: Chuck Harris scored 20 points and Jair Bolden added 15 on Sunday to lead Butler past Villanova. The Bulldogs (9-13, 8-11 Big East) have won two straight since snapping a three-game losing streak and have beaten the Wildcats in four of the last five meetings in Indianapolis.
No. 12 Houston 98, South Florida 52 — At Houston: Quentin Grimes scored 22 points, all in the first half, to lead Houston past South Florida. Grimes scored 16 straight points at one point as the Cougars (20-3, 13-3 American Athletic Conference) put the game away with a huge first-half run. DeJon Jarreau added 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Justin Gorham and Fabian White Jr. had 10 points apiece for Houston, which won its third straight and reached 20 wins for the sixth consecutive season.