NEW YORK — Hall of Fame second baseman Roberto Alomar has been fired as a consultant by Major League Baseball and placed on the league’s ineligible list after an investigation into an allegation of sexual misconduct.
Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the firing Friday, saying in a statement that a baseball industry employee reported an incident earlier this year involving Alomar from 2014. The league hired an external legal firm to investigate the matter.
MLB said it would not provide further details on the investigation to protect the individual who came forward.
Alomar also lost his position as a special assistant with the Toronto Blue Jays. The club said in a statement it is severing ties with Alomar immediately, including removing him from their Level of Excellence and taking down his banner from Rogers Centre.
Twins reinstate Kepler, Garlick from COVID list
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins reinstated outfielders Max Kepler and Kyle Garlick from the COVID-19 injured list and recalled catcher Ben Rortvedt from Triple-A St. Paul before beginning a three-game series against Kansas City on Friday.
The return of Kepler and Garlick cleared the last of the quarantines for the Twins, who had three straight games postponed two weekends ago due to virus troubles. Kepler and Garlick will also get the Twins almost to full lineup strength, with only first baseman Miguel Sanó (strained right hamstring) sidelined.
Cardinals expect to activate Wainwright soon
PITTSBURGH — The St. Louis Cardinals are hopeful of getting Adam Wainwright back from the COVID-19 injured list on Monday.
The veteran right-hander was placed on the IL on Thursday. Wainwright has been vaccinated, but he came in close contact with a family member who has tested positive for the virus.
St. Louis manager Mike Shildt declined to go into detail about Wainwright’s situation, citing privacy issues, before the Cardinals played the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night. However, Shildt did say he expects the 39-year-old Wainwright to start Monday night when the Cardinals host the New York Mets
FOOTBALL
Falcons sign McCarron to back up Ryan
ATLANTA — The Falcons have added depth at quarterback by signing free agent A.J. McCarron to a one-year deal.
McCarron, who was a backup in Houston the last two seasons, adds experience behind Falcons starter Matt Ryan. The Falcons entered the NFL draft with only Ryan on their depth chart at the position, and they selected Florida tight end Kyle Pitts with the No. 4 overall pick on Thursday night.
McCarron, from Alabama, was a 2014 fifth-round draft pick by Cincinnati. He has completed 109 of 174 passes for 1,173 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in 17 career games with the Bengals, Raiders and Texans.
Ravens exercise 5th-year option on Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens have exercised the fifth-year option for quarterback Lamar Jackson.
The team announced the decision Friday, a few hours before the second and third rounds of the NFL draft. Jackson will make $23 million as part of a tiered system under the new collective bargaining agreement.
Kansas hires Buffalo’s Leipold as coach
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas hired Buffalo’s Lance Leipold on Friday, turning over one of college football’s worst programs to a longtime Division III coach with strong Midwestern roots.
Leipold signed a six-year contract and takes over for Les Miles, who won a national championship at LSU. Miles parted with Kansas after two losing seasons and amid sexual harassment allegations dating to his time with the Tigers.
Before jumping to the Division I level, the 56-year-old Leipold won six national championships in eight seasons while going 109-6 as the head coach of his alma mater, Wisconson-Whitewater.