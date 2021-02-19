Caitlin Clark scored 32 points to record her fourth straight and eighth 30-point game of the season, leading the Iowa women’s basketball team to a 96-78 victory over Penn State on Thursday in Iowa City.
Kate Martin added a double-double with career-highs of 19 points and 11 assists for the Hawkeyes (12-6, 8-6 Big Ten Conference). Iowa has won five straight over the Nittany Lions (8-10, 5-9).
MEN’S TOP 25
No. 3 Michigan 71, Rutgers 64 — At Piscataway, N.J.: Franz Wagner scored 20 points as the Wolverines improved to 15-1, 10-1 in the Big Ten.
No. 4 Ohio State 92, Penn State 82 — At State College, Pa.: E.J. Liddell scored 23 points, and Duane Washington Jr. added 21 to lead Ohio State.
Wichita State 68, No. 6 Houston 63 — At Wichita, Kan.: Tyson Etienne and Alterique Gilbert scored 16 points each in the upset victory.