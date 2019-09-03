CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois running back Mike Epstein has sustained a season-ending injury for the third straight year.
Coach Lovie Smith said Monday the junior hurt his knee in the third quarter of the opener against Akron.
Epstein has played 13 games over three seasons and rushed for 802 yards and scored seven touchdowns.
Epstein started three of the first five games as a freshman in 2017 and was the team’s leading rusher before he missed the last seven games with a stress fracture in his right foot. The same injury kept him out of the last five games in 2018.
Wyoming coach due $100,000 bonus
LARAMIE, Wyo. — Wyoming coach Craig Bohl is in line for a $100,000 bonus after his team upset Missouri, 37-31.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports Bohl’s contract calls for the award if the Cowboys beat a Power Five program in a regular-season game. Saturday’s victory in Laramie was the first such victory for Bohl, who is in the third year of a seven-year contract.
The last time Wyoming beat a Power Five team was in 2008, a victory over Tennessee.
Wyoming quarterback Sean Chambers rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown in the victory. He also completed 6 of 16 passes for 92 yards.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars will have one less day to prepare for their season opener.
The Jags canceled practice and meetings scheduled for Wednesday because of the threat of Hurricane Dorian, leaving them to cram two days of work into one before hosting the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Coach Doug Marrone told players and coaches to stay away from the facility Wednesday as the powerful storm is scheduled to make its way up Florida’s east coast. Players also are off Tuesday. They are expected to return midday Thursday.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs announced the signing of two-time All-Pro running back LeSean McCoy on Monday, two days after he was released by Buffalo and quickly reached an agreement with Kansas City.
The Chiefs signed Carlos Hyde in the offseason with the hope he could provide a veteran presence in a young backfield. But he was unproductive in the preseason and was traded to Houston, and Chiefs general manager Brett Veach moved quickly to sign McCoy to a $4 million contract for this season.
McCoy was drafted by Philadelphia, where he played his first four seasons, so he will be reunited with former Eagles and current Chiefs coach Andy Reid. He is also going from a rebuilding franchise in the Bills to a three-time AFC West champion with Super Bowl aspirations.
EAGAN, Minn. — A person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that former Washington Redskins wide receiver Josh Doctson has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings.
The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal had not yet been signed. Doctson, cut on Saturday by Washington after three underwhelming seasons, will reunite with quarterback Kirk Cousins in Minnesota.
The 26-year-old Doctson will essentially replace Laquon Treadwell, who was drafted one spot behind him in the first round at No. 23 in 2016. The Vikings waived Treadwell on Saturday, too, after just three unproductive seasons.
INDIANAPOLIS — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Indianapolis Colts have signed Brian Hoyer to be their backup quarterback.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the Colts had not yet made an announcement. ESPN reported it was a three-year deal worth $12 million.
Hoyer takes over the No. 2 spot from Jacoby Brissett, who became the starter when Andrew Luck abruptly retired Aug. 24.
The only other quarterbacks on the roster are Phillip Walker, who is on the practice squad, and Chad Kelly, who will miss the first two games while serving a league suspension.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets have hired former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward as a full-time offensive assistant.
Ward worked with the Jets during the summer as a coaching intern and impressed coach Adam Gase and his staff. Wide receiver Robby Anderson praised Ward during camp for helping him try to find ways to improve his game this season.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack has signed a four-year, $57 million extension, placing him under contract through the 2023 season.
Jack finalized the deal Monday, two days after agreeing to it. The contract includes $33 million guaranteed.
BASEBALL
DETROIT — Tigers minor league catcher Chace Numata died Monday, days after being injured in a skateboarding accident in Pennsylvania. He was 27.
Numata’s family and the team announced the death.
Numata, who was playing for Detroit’s Double-A Erie affiliate, was found unresponsive Friday morning by police in the northwestern Pennsylvania city. GoErie.com reported that police found Numata on the ground, bleeding from the head. Surveillance video was reviewed, and police Capt. Rick Lorah said no vehicles were involved.
AUTO RACING
INDIANAPOLIS — John Force raced to his fifth career victory at Indianapolis, winning the Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals on Monday.
Force tied Ed “Ace” McCulloch for the most Funny Car wins in Indy history, powering his Camaro to a run of 3.919 seconds at 324.44 mph to beat Jack Beckman. It was the second win this year for the 70-year-old Force, the 151st in his career and his first at Indy since 2012.
Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Alex Laughlin (Pro Stock) and Jerry Savoie (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won in their respective categories at the final regular-season race of the year.