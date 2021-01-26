The PGA Championship is headed back to Southern Hills next year, the Oklahoma course that gets its eighth major championship earlier than expected after the PGA of America cut ties with former President Donald Trump.
The 2022 PGA Championship originally was to be played at Trump National in Bedminster, N.J. The PGA voted to terminate that contract, signed in 2014, after the Trump-fueled riot at he U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress was certifying the election victory of President Joe Biden.
Southern Hills was not scheduled to host the PGA Championship until 2030.
The club was announced Monday as the 2022 host, which means it will get back-to-back big events starting with the Senior PGA Championship this May. That was one of the reasons it was appealing to move up Southern Hills in the PGA Championship rotation. The PGA of America already has a staff on site in Tulsa, Okla., along with an operations blueprint that won’t need much work.
FOOTBALL
Judge: Destroy Kraft massage parlor video
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A federal judge in Florida has ordered the destruction of video that allegedly shows New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft paying for massage parlor sex, according to court documents. U.S. District Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz II on Friday ruled that the videos of Kraft and other customers must be wiped from existence, because the Jupiter police surveillance was deemed unlawful.
Colts promote Brady to offensive coordinator
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts made it official Monday: quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady has been promoted to offensive coordinator. He will become the NFL’s third Black offensive coordinator, replacing Nick Sirianni who took the Philadelphia Eagles head coaching job last week.
The other two Black offensive coordinators are Kansas City’s Eric Bieniemy and Tampa Bay’s Byron Leftwich. Those two teams will meet in the Super Bowl on Feb. 7.
BASEBALL
Yankees complete rare trade with Red Sox
NEW YORK — The Yankees made a rare trade with the rival Red Sox, sending struggling reliever Adam Ottavino to Boston on Monday along with minor league right-hander Frank German for a player to be named or cash.
As part of the trade, the Yankees agreed to send Boston $850,000 on July 1 to cover part of the $8 million owed to Ottavino, a 35-year-old right-hander entering the final season of a $27 million, three-year contract. New York remains responsible for Ottavino’s $3 million signing bonus, due next Jan. 15.
Sandoval to Braves on minor league deal
ATLANTA — Third baseman Pablo Sandoval has signed a minor league contract with the Atlanta Braves. Sandoval would receive a $1 million, one-year contract if he is added to the team’s 40-man roster under a deal the Braves confirmed Monday. The 34-year-old Sandoval hit .214 in 84 at-bats with the Braves and San Francisco Giants in 2020.
HOCKEY
Blackhawks lose 2 to virus protocol
CHICAGO — The NHL has placed Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat and defenseman Adam Boqvist on the league’s COVID-19 protocol list.
The NHL announced the decision on Monday. The move means DeBrincat and Boqvist won’t be able to play, practice or travel with the team until they are cleared. The Blackhawks are scheduled to visit Nashville tonight and again Wednesday.
BASKETBALL
Texas coach Smart in isolation
Texas coach Shaka Smart announced Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation. The No. 5 Longhorns haven’t played in more than a week after two games were postponed because of novel coronavirus problems at Iowa State and TCU. Texas is scheduled to host No. 24 Oklahoma today. The school did not immediately announce who would coach.
OLYMPICS
Russia won’t appeal team restrictions
MOSCOW — The Russian anti-doping agency confirmed Monday that it will not file an appeal to further loosen restrictions on its teams at the Olympics and other major sporting events. The Court of Arbitration for Sport last month ruled that Russia’s name, flag and anthem would be barred from the next two Olympics after backing the World Anti-Doping Agency’s finding that doping data was manipulated.
IOC to consider probation for Italy
ROME — The International Olympic Committee will consider imposing a humiliating probation on Italy’s team for the Tokyo Games this week because of a two-year domestic dispute that it says amounts to government interference.
Possible punishments from the IOC could include preventing Italian athletes in Tokyo from wearing their national team uniforms and hearing their national anthem being played.