Trae Berhow scored the first five points of overtime, finishing with 11 points and a career-high 12 rebounds, and Northern Iowa defeated Loyola Chicago, 67-62, on Sunday in Cedar Falls, Iowa, to pull even with the Ramblers atop the Missouri Valley Conference standings.
Loyola’s Tate Hall made two free throws with 4 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime tied at 55. Berhow was fouled 20 seconds into the extra period and hit two foul shots to put the Panthers (17-3, 6-2 MVC) up two and he added a 3-pointer at the 3:19 mark to stretch the lead to 60-55. Two free throws by AJ Green with 1:38 left pushed the lead to seven and UNI held on from there.
Green and Austin Phyfe topped Northern Iowa with 14 points apiece. Phyfe added nine rebounds. Freshman Antwan Kimmons scored 13 off the bench. Berhow’s double-double was his second of the season.
Cameron Krutwig topped the Ramblers (14-7, 6-2) with 19 points and a career-best 14 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season. Lucas Williamson added 18 points, while Hall scored 10.
Drake 71, Missouri State 69 — At Des Moines: Anthony Murphy made 1 of 2 free throws with 4 seconds remaining in the game and Keandre Cook missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer as Drake edged Missouri State. Drake (15-6, 5-3 Missouri Valley Conference) led 37-25 at halftime and led the whole second half, but Missouri State (10-11, 4-4) pulled within 66-65 on two free throws by Gaige Prim with 45 seconds left to play. Roman Penn answered with a 3-pointer and, following a Cook layup, Penn hit 1 of 2 foul shots for a 70-67 lead with 14 seconds to go. Another Cook layup got the Bears within a point but they couldn’t get over the hump.
Penn paced Drake with 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. D.J. Wilkins pitched in with 14 points, five boards and four assists, while reserve Garrett Sturtz added 10 points and seven rebounds.
No. 4 San Diego State 71, UNLV 67 — At Las Vegas: Malachi Flynn scored 21 points and San Diego State staved off UNLV’s second-half rally to remain the country’s only unbeaten team..
No. 11 Michigan State 70, Minnesota 52 — At Minneapolis: Cassius Winston had 18 points and eight assists to help Michigan State cruise to a second victory over Minnesota in three weeks.
No. 12 Oregon 96, UCLA 75 — At Eugene, Ore.: Chris Duarte scored 20 of his 24 points in the first half and Oregon took full advantage of 23 UCLA turnovers.
No. 17 Maryland 77, Indiana 76 — At Bloomington, Ind.” Jalen Smith capped a last-minute comeback by making the go-ahead layup with 14 seconds left to give Maryland the win.
No. 25 Houston 68, South Florida 49 — At Houston: DeJon Jarreau had 12 points and six assists, Fabian White Jr. added 11 points and Houston beat South Florida.
WOMEN
No. 19 Iowa 74, Michigan State 57 — At Iowa City: Freshman McKenna Warnock scored 15 of her career-high 22 points in the fourth quarter when No. 19 Iowa broke open a close game and beat Michigan State for the Hawkeyes’ eighth straight victory.
Illinois State 65, Northern Iowa 57 — At Normal, Ill.: Western Dubuque grad Megan Maahs tallied nine points and four rebounds in the loss. Bre Gunnels led UNI with 15 points.