Packers Bears Football
Buy Now

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones heads for the end zone for a touchdown during the second half Sunday against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Packers rolled to a 38-20 win in the season opener.

 Erin Hooley The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Jordan Love kept telling himself he and his teammates were going to play great. He imagined how it would feel to leave the field with a win, too.

Now he knows.

Recommended for you