Buccaneers Steelers Football
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) signals for a first down during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

 Matt Durisko

Mitch Trubisky came on for an injured Kenny Pickett to throw a 6-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and Pittsburgh’s defense made it stand up against Tom Brady and Tampa Bay in a 20-18 victory Sunday in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak by relying on a defense missing almost its entire starting secondary.

