Mitch Trubisky came on for an injured Kenny Pickett to throw a 6-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and Pittsburgh’s defense made it stand up against Tom Brady and Tampa Bay in a 20-18 victory Sunday in Pittsburgh.
The Steelers (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak by relying on a defense missing almost its entire starting secondary.
Brady struggled to take advantage behind an offensive line that had issues protecting him. The 45-year-old completed 25 of 40 passes for 243 yards and an 11-yard touchdown to Leonard Fournette with 4:38 remaining to cut Pittsburgh’s lead to two.
Steelers linebacker Devin Bush broke up the 2-point conversion attempt and Pittsburgh ran out the clock behind Trubisky to avoid its first 1-5 start since 1988.
Trubisky, benched in favor of Pickett at halftime of an Oct. 2 loss to the New York Jets, passed for 144 yards and the touchdown to Chase Claypool, the first scoring grab by a Pittsburgh wide receiver this season. Trubisky connected with Claypool again for a 26-yard gain on the Steelers’ final drive and then ran for a 9-yard gain that finished off Tampa Bay.
Pickett entered the NFL’s concussion protocol after being pushed legally to the ground by Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White shortly after throwing a pass.
Giants 24, Ravens 20 — At East Rutherford, N.J.: Julian Love’s interception and 27-yard return set up Saquon Barkley’s 1-yard touchdown dive with 1:43 to play, and New York rallied from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Baltimore. New York’s defense, led by Baltimore’s former coordinator Wink Martindale, forced two turnovers by Lamar Jackson late in the fourth quarter.
Colts 34, Jaguars 27 — At Indianapolis: Matt Ryan threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Alec Pierce with 17 seconds to play to lead Indianapolis. Ryan finished with a franchise-record 42 completions on 58 attempts with three touchdowns and 389 yards — passing Dan Marino for seventh on the NFL’s career list for yards passing — as he led the Colts (3-2-1) to their third come-from-behind victory this year.
Patriots 38, Browns 15 — At Cleveland: Rookie backup Bailey Zappe threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns in his third NFL game, and Bill Belichick tied George Halas for second on the all-time list with his 324th victory as New England buried Cleveland.
Bengals 30, Saints 26 — At New Orleans: Joe Burrow passed for three touchdowns and scrambled 19 yards for a score as Cincinnati rallied past New Orleans. Two of Burrow’s touchdown tosses went to Ja’Marr Chase — just like the previous time the pair played in college in the Superdome in a national championship game triumph with LSU.
Falcons 28, 49ers 14 — At Atlanta: Marcus Mariota threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another score against the NFL’s top-ranked defense, leading Atlanta past San Francisco. Mariota completed his first 13 passes for the Falcons.
Seahawks 19, Cardinals 9 — At Seattle: Rookie Kenneth Walker III rushed for an 11-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter and Seattle beat Arizona. The Seahawks (3-3) jumped into a share of the lead in the NFC West with San Francisco, which lost earlier Sunday at Atlanta.
Rams 24, Panthers 10 — At Inglewood, Calif.: Matthew Stafford passed for 253 yards, Darrell Henderson and receiver Ben Skowronek rushed for touchdowns in the second half, and Los Angeles beat Carolina to end a two-game skid.
