Preseason All-America Basketball

FILE - Iowa State guard Ashley Joens drives past Iowa forward Logan Cook during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Joens was named to the women's Associated Press preseason All-America team, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP, File)

 Bryon Houlgrave

Bill Fennelly has been Iowa State’s coach longer than the Big 12 has existed, and the last time he was this excited going into a season was more than two decades ago.

Fennelly has preseason AP All-America forward Ashley Joens back for a fifth season, along Big 12 defensive player of the year Lexi Donarski and conference assists leader Emily Ryan returning after a school-record 28 wins and NCAA Sweet 16 appearance last season. Iowa State is eighth in the preseason AP Top 25 women’s basketball poll and was tabbed by Big 12 coaches as a slight favorite over third-ranked Texas.

