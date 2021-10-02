Hunter Renfroe and Bobby Dalbec hit back-to-back homers during a four-run sixth inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Washington Nationals, 4-2, Friday night to remain in postseason position.
Boston won for the second time in seven games and will maintain at least a tie for the second AL wild-card after starting the day with the same record as Seattle.
The Red Sox pulled within a game of the Yankees for the top wild card after New York lost to Tampa Bay. Toronto remained a game back of Boston by beating Baltimore with two days left in the regular season.
Eduardo Rodriguez (12-8) pitched scoreless ball into the sixth inning, allowing five fits. Hansel Robles walked Juan Soto and Josh Bell with two outs in the ninth before retiring Keibert Ruiz for his 13th save.
Struggling to score runs and playing without the designated hitter, manager Alex Cora loaded his lineup, starting Former Nat Kyle Schwarber, Renfroe and J.D. Martinez together in the outfield for the first time, with Dalbec at first base against Nationals lefty Josh Rogers.
The move paid off in the sixth. Martinez singled with one out, putting runners on first and second. Renfroe homered to left-center on a 2-2 fastball, and Dalbec followed with a solo shot into the Red Sox bullpen to make it 4-0.
“The hope is for the offense to wake up,” Cora said before the game. “That’s the most important thing. ... We are struggling offensively right now. Putting all those guys out there, the hope is to score a lot of runs.”
Alcides Escobar and Jordy Mercer homered for Washington, which has lost three straight. Soto walked four times.
Rogers (2-2) allowed four runs on seven hits.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Rays 4, Yankees 3 — At New York: Gary Sánchez and Rougned Odor both struck out with two runners on to blunt a ninth-inning rally for New York. The Yankees lost for only the second time in 10 games. Rookie Wander Franco gave the Rays a 4-1 lead by chopping a grounder up the middle for a two-run single in the ninth. His hit came a few pitches after he missed a three-run homer by lining a ball a few feet foul in left.
Blue Jays 6, Orioles 4 — At Toronto: Steven Matz pitched seven solid innings to win his fifth straight decision, Danny Jansen homered and drove in three runs, and Toronto kept its playoff hopes alive by beating Baltimore. The Orioles put a scare into the Blue Jays with a four-run eighth, but closer Jordan Romano limited the damage as he got the final five outs for his 23rd save in 24 chances.
Indians 9, Rangers 6 — At Arlington, Texas: Austin Hedges and Bobby Bradley homered, and Cleveland used two big innings to win. The Indians scored four runs in the top of the third and added five more in the fourth to take a 9-3 lead.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Mets 4, Braves 3 — At Atlanta: Brandon Nimmo hit two solo home runs, Tylor Megill allowed one hit in five scoreless innings and New York snapped the NL East champions’ six-game winning streak. One night after clinching their fourth straight division title, the Braves played just three regulars: second baseman Ozzie Albies, left fielder Eddie Rosario and Austin Riley, who moved from third to first base.
Phillies 5, Marlins 0 — At Miami: Bryce Harper had three hits including his 35th homer, and Ranger Suárez pitched seven scoreless innings for Philadelphia. Harper, who endured an 0-for-12 slump as the Phillies were eliminated from the NL East race, broke out with an RBI double in the third inning against Sandy Alcantara. As he reached second, Harper rolled his left ankle and briefly limped while he was visited by team trainers, but he remained in the game.
Pirates 9, Reds 2 — At Pittsburgh: Pittsburgh second baseman Cole Tucker made a spectacular diving catch, then hit his first career grand slam to cap an eight-run rally in the eighth inning that sent the Pirates over Cincinnati. Tucker’s slam off Dauri Moreta came a night after the Pirates lost their 100th game of the season. Tucker also tripled to lead off the bottom of the first inning and scored the game’s first run.