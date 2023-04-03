Brewers Cubs Baseball
The Milwaukee Brewers’ Joey Wiemer (left) and Brice Turang celebrate after scoring on a Jesse Winker single during the sixth inning Sunday at Chicago.

 Erin Hooley

CHICAGO — Jesse Winker is working on a smooth transition to the Milwaukee Brewers. A couple of big hits in the team’s first series definitely helps.

Winker had two hits and three RBIs, including a key two-run single in Milwaukee’s five-run sixth inning, and the Brewers beat Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs, 9-5, on Sunday.

