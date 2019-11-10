INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have ruled out starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett for Sunday’s game against Miami.
It gives backup Brian Hoyer a chance to make his first start with the Colts.
Brissett suffered a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee during last weekend’s loss at Pittsburgh. He did limited work in practice this week.
But Saturday, the Colts announced Brissett wouldn’t play and promoted third-string quarterback Chad Kelly from the practice squad to the active roster. Indy also promoted receiver Marcus Johnson to the active roster.
Niners TE George Kittle doubtful
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is doubtful to play Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks.
Kittle hasn’t practiced all week for the 49ers (8-0) because of injuries to his knee and ankle and is unlikely to play in the NFC West showdown against Seattle (7-2). Coach Kyle Shanahan said Saturday any other player would have been ruled out of the game but he will hold out hope for Kittle.
Kicker Robbie Gould is also doubtful with a quadriceps injury.
Falcons place backup RB Ito Smith on IR
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have placed running back Ito Smith, the team’s second-leading rusher, on injured reserve.
Smith already had been ruled out of Sunday’s game at New Orleans with a neck injury. He suffered the neck injury, as well as a concussion, against the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 20 and missed the team’s Oct. 27 loss to Seattle.
BASKETBALL
Raptors’ Lowry, Ibaka out indefinitely
TORONTO — Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry and center Serge Ibaka will be out indefinitely after injuries against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Lowry fractured his left thumb during the first quarter of Friday night’s 122-104 victory. The team said Saturday he will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
Ibaka sprained his right ankle and will undergo additional imaging in Los Angeles, where Toronto plays the Lakers today and the Clippers on Monday.
Texas announces $130M grant for new arena
AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas will receive a $130 million grant for its new on-campus basketball arena, which will replace the 42-year-old Frank Erwin Center when it opens in 2022. The school announced the grant Saturday.
The donation comes from the Moody Foundation, which has previously donated $50 million to the school’s Moody College of Communication and $20 million for the campus Blanton Museum of Art. The new basketball arena will be named the Moody Center.
AUTO RACING
Wallace fined $50K for intentional spin
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Bubba Wallace said he wasn’t worried about repercussions for intentionally causing a caution because NASCAR doesn’t do anything about the practice.
NASCAR accepted the dare from Wallace. He was fined $50,000 and docked 50 points on Saturday, a day after admitting to an NBC Sports reporter his spin at Texas Motor Speedway was deliberate and other drivers do it all the time.
Wallace was reacting to earlier comments made by championship contender Kyle Larson, who had the outcome of last Sunday’s race altered when Wallace intentionally spun to avoid losing multiple laps for a flat tire. That caution changed the complexion of Larson’s race and dumped him into a huge hole in the standings.
Allgaier wins in Phoenix to race for Xfinity titleAVONDALE, Ariz. — Justin Allgaier raced to his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of the season Saturday at ISM Raceway to advance to the championship finale.
Allgaier will race Christopher Bell, Cole Custer and reigning champion Tyler Reddick for the title next Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Only Reddick has a championship.
Allgaier cried as he crossed the finish line, the emotions of a frustrating season. He’d gone 39 races without a win, nearly all year just a season removed from a five-win campaign. He was on the cutline to race for the title next week at Homestead, but with only Bell already locked in, Allgaier was one of five drivers vying for three spots.
Custer was second, Reddick third while John Hunter Nemechek and Zane Smith rounded out the top five.
GOLF
Suzuki takes 3-stroke lead at Japan Classic
SHIGA, Japan — Local favorite Ai Suzuki shot a bogey-free 7-under 65 to take a three-stroke lead after the second round of the LPGA Japan Classic on Saturday.
Suzuki had seven birdies at the par-72 Seta Golf Course for a 12-under 132 total. Gaby Lopez shot a 67 and was in second place in the final event of the LPGA Tour’s Asia Swing.
Australian Hannah Green shot a 69 and was tied for third with Hyo Joo Kim (68).
Tennis
Sinner scoops up 1st ATP title
MILAN — Italian teenager Jannik Sinner beat top-seeded Alex de Minaur in straight sets at the Next Gen Finals on Saturday to claim his first ATP title — and a big payday.
Wild card Sinner triumphed, 4-2, 4-1, 4-2 in the final, serving out to love and clinching victory when De Minaur hit a return into the net, much to the delight of a boisterous crowd in Milan.
The title caps a fantastic season for the 18-year-old Sinner who opened the year at No. 551 but is now the youngest player inside the Top 300, having risen to No. 95.
SOCCER
Soccer fans tear down ‘Berlin Wall’ at game
BERLIN — German soccer fans tore down an artificial ‘Berlin Wall’ erected across the middle of the field at Hertha Berlin’s Olympiastadion before the Bundesliga game against Leipzig on Saturday.
Leipzig won 4-2 to put a dampener on Hertha’s celebration of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, and Union Berlin made things worse by overtaking its city rival with a 3-2 win at Mainz.