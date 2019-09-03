NEW YORK — Naomi Osaka’s achy left knee didn’t let her serve without pain, so she didn’t practice that key part of her game leading into the U.S. Open. The knee also prevented her from covering the court and preparing for shots the way she’d like.
Those weren’t the only reasons that the No. 1-seeded Osaka’s 10-match winning streak at the U.S. Open and title defense ended Monday in the fourth round. Belinda Bencic’s clean, crisp strokes, struck with the ball still on the rise, contributed plenty to the outcome, too.
Osaka joined 2018 men’s champion Novak Djokovic on the sideline before the quarterfinals, exiting with a 7-5, 6-4 loss to the 13th-seeded Bencic under a closed roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium on a rainy afternoon. Djokovic stopped playing in his fourth-rounder Sunday night because of a problematic left shoulder.
“I honestly didn’t move well today. You know what I mean? I felt like I was always flat-footed. ... The knee was a little bit annoying in the movement aspect,” Osaka said. “But I think that that’s something I should have overcome.”
In men’s action, No. 2 Rafael Nadal’s bid for a fourth U.S. Open trophy and 19th Slam title in all progressed via a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory over 2014 champion Marin Cilic at night in front of an appreciative Ashe crowd that included Tiger Woods throwing uppercuts to celebrate spectacular shots. Nadal’s quarterfinal foe will be No. 20 Diego Schwartzman, a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 winner against No. 6 Alexander Zverev, who was undone by 17 double-faults.
No. 24 Matteo Berrettini gave Italy its first U.S. Open men’s quarterfinalist since 1977 and made it this far himself for the first time at any major with a 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (6) victory over Andrey Rublev. Berrettini now plays No. 13 Gael Monfils, who overwhelmed Pablo Andujar 6-1, 6-1, 6-2.
Another women’s quarterfinal will pit No. 25 Elise Mertens of Belgium against No. 15 Bianca Andreescu of Canada or qualifier Taylor Townsend of the U.S. Mertens advanced by beating wild-card entry Kristie Ahn of the U.S. 6-1, 6-1. Ahn carried heavy tape jobs on her right arm and left leg.
Vekic, a 23-year-old from Croatia, reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal by saving a match point and edging No. 26 Julia Goerges of Germany 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-3.