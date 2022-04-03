NEW ORLEANS — When Manu Ginobili reflects on the odds of a kid from Argentina growing up to win four NBA titles and Olympic gold, he sounds in awe that that is in fact the story of his athletic life.
“It’s one in tens of millions,” Ginobili said on Saturday after an official announcement on Saturday that he has now also been indicted into the Hall of Fame. “The odds are very, very slim and it just happened to me. I don’t know what happened, but I was the one.
Ginobili, five-time All-Star Tim Hardaway and decorated former coach George Karl were the household NBA names in the 2022 class of Basketball Hall of Fame inductees announced in New Orleans at the site of the NCAA Final Four.
Also selected this year were former WNBA champion and two-time college national champion Swin Cash; long-time college coach Bob Huggins, WNBA champion and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Lindsay Whalen; NCAA national championship coach and former WNBA Coach of the Year Marianne Stanley, and former NBA official Hugh Evans.
BASEBALL
Angels cut Upton, still owe $19.5 million
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Los Angeles Angels have designated Justin Upton for assignment despite owing the slugging outfielder $19.5 million this season. The Angels will still be responsible for Upton’s salary unless he’s claimed by another team, which seems unlikely. The 34-year-old Upton hit .211 with 17 homers, 41 RBIs and a .705 OPS over 89 games last season.
FOOTBALL
Dolphins trade WR DeVante Parker to Patriots
A trade of Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker this offseason was somewhat expected. For it to come within the division was a bit of a surprise.
The Dolphins agreed to trade Parker to the New England Patriots on Saturday, along with a fifth-round pick in this month’s draft, for a 2023 third-round pick, according to a league source.
BASKETBALL
Hawkeyes’ Murray named top power forward
NEW ORLEANS — University of Iowa men’s basketball sophomore Keegan Murray was named the recipient of the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award. The announcement was made by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.
Named after Class of 2010 Hall of Famer and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Karl Malone, the annual honor in its eighth year recognizes the top power forward in Division I men’s college basketball. He is the first Hawkeye and Big Ten player to earn the honor.
Wisconsin’s Davis wins Jerry West Award
MADISON, Wis. — The trophy case continues to grow for Johnny Davis, as the Wisconsin sophomore standout added another award to his collection when he was named the 2022 Jerry West Award winner by the Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday. Given to the nation’s best shooting guard, Davis becomes the first Badger to win the award in school history.
Simmons files grievance to recoup salary
PHILADELPHIA — A league source confirmed that Ben Simmons has filed a grievance to recoup the nearly $20 million in salary the Philadelphia 76ers withheld from him this season. The Sixers traded the disgruntled point guard to the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 10.
hockey
Yandle’s ‘Iron Man’ NHL streak ends at 989
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Flyers scratched defenseman Keith Yandle for Saturday’s game against Toronto, ending the NHL’s Iron Man record for consecutive games played at 989. The 35-year-old Yandle started his streak March 26, 2009, with Phoenix. He passed retired center Doug Jarvis for the mark of 965 games on Jan. 25 against the Islanders. Yandle was a healthy scratch.
AUTO RACING
Gibbs nudges Nemechek for Xfinity win
RICHMOND, Va. — Ty Gibbs bumped John Hunter Nemechek from the lead in a furious last-lap battle at Richmond Raceway and won for the third time this season in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series.
Gibbs and Nemechek, teammates with Joe Gibbs Racing, got physical over the final several laps, trading the lead and making contact several times until Gibbs nudged Nemechek’s Toyota in turn three of the last lap. He won by just 0.116 seconds.
TENNIS
Swiatek tops Osaka in Miami Open final
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Iga Swiatek continued her searing start to 2022 on Saturday, beating Naomi Osaka, 6-4, 6-0, to win the women’s title at the Miami Open and extend her winning streak to 17 matches.