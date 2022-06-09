NASCAR St Louis Cup Auto Racing
Joey Logano celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at World Wide Technology Raceway, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Madison, Ill. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Toyota / Save Mart 350

Site: Sonoma, California.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 3:30 p.m., and qualifying, 4:30 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Sonoma Raceway.

Race distance: 110 laps, 218.9 miles.

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Door Dash 250

Site: Sonoma, California.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5:05 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, noon, and race, 6:30 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Sonoma Raceway.

Race distance: 75 laps, 149.25 miles.

FORMULA ONE

Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Site: Baku, Azerbaijan.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6 a.m., and qualifying, 9 a.m.; Sunday, race, 6 a.m. (ESPN).

Track: Baku City Circuit.

Race distance: 51 laps, 190 miles.

INDYCAR

Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America

Site: Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:25 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 9:45 a.m., qualifying, 12:45 p.m., and practice, 4:10 p.m.; Sunday, race, 11:50 a.m. (NBC).

Track: Road America.

Race distance: 55 laps, 220.55 miles.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Next race: June 25, Nashville, Tennessee.

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next event: June 17-19, Bristol, Tennessee.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: June 10 and June 11, Knoxville, Iowa.

