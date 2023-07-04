Cardinals Marlins Baseball
The Miami Marlins’ Luis Arraez hugs St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt after hitting a single during the first inning Monday night in Miami. The Marlins won, 5-4.

 Lynne Sladky The Associated Press

Nick Fortes hit a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning and the Miami Marlins rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 5-4, on Monday night in Miami.

In front of a home crowd of 19,638, Marlins pinch hitter Yuli Gurriel tied it in the seventh with a two-run double against reliever Andre Pallante after two straight walks. The Marlins then inserted the speedy Jon Berti to pinch run for Gurriel, and Berti scored on Fortes’ ground-ball single.

