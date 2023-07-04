Nick Fortes hit a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning and the Miami Marlins rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 5-4, on Monday night in Miami.
In front of a home crowd of 19,638, Marlins pinch hitter Yuli Gurriel tied it in the seventh with a two-run double against reliever Andre Pallante after two straight walks. The Marlins then inserted the speedy Jon Berti to pinch run for Gurriel, and Berti scored on Fortes’ ground-ball single.
Marlins reliever Tanner Scott worked a scoreless eighth to preserve the lead, and A.J. Puk got the final three outs for his 14 save of the season.
Recommended for you
Paul DeJong had broken a 2-2 tie in the sixth with an RBI double for the Cardinals, who are last place in the NL Central.
Willson Contreras led off the inning with a double against starter Braxton Garrett then scored on DeJong’s line drive off reliever Andrew Nardi. Huascar Brazoban (3-1) got the last two outs of the seventh for the win.
Garrett struck out six and allowed seven hits and two runs.
Contreras, who was 3 for 4, tied it in the second inning with his ninth home run of the season — a solo shot that went 383 feet to left. He also singled in the first and finished a triple shy of the cycle.
Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas gave up two runs and four hits in six innings. After giving up all four hits in the first two innings, he retired 14 straight batters and did not allow a runner until back-to-back walks of Garrett Cooper and Jean Segura in the seventh to start the Marlins’ rally.
Pallante (2-1) replaced Mikolas with the tying runs on base and took the loss.
Miami used a three-hit first to take a 2-0 lead. Luis Arraez led off with a single, Jorge Soler doubled, Bryan De La Cruz drove in Arraez with a grounder and Jesus Sanchez hit an RBI double.
Arraez was 1-for-4 bringing his batting average to .388.
Nolan Arenado’s sacrifice fly in the seventh drove in Lars Nootbaar to make it 4-2.
The Cardinals blew their 17th save opportunity of the season — the most in the NL and tied with the Chicago White Sox for most in the majors.
Reds 3, Nationals 2 — At Washington: Joey Votto hit a two-run home run to end an 0-for-21 slump, Ian Gibaut pitched out of a jam in the sixth inning and Cincinnati won in the opener of a four-game series. Votto homered in the fourth off Jake Irvin, depositing the ball just inside the visiting bullpen in left-center field and driving in Elly De La Cruz. It’s his fourth home run in 12 games this season since returning in June.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Astros 12, Rangers 11 — At Arlington, Texas: José Abreu and Chas McCormick had back-to-back RBI doubles in the ninth inning and second-place Houston beat AL West-leading Texas after blowing an eight-run lead. The Astros took three of four against their instate rival to move within three games of the division lead. Abreu and McCormick also homered earlier for Houston. Kyle Tucker hit Houston’s majors-best eighth grand slam for a 6-0 lead in the second inning. The Rangers had their only lead on Corey Seager’s sacrifice fly that made it 11-10 in the eighth. Travis Jankowski had three hits and a career-high five RBIs for the Rangers, including a three-run homer.
Yankees 6, Orioles 3 — At New York: Harrison Bader hit a three-run home run to left field in the bottom of the eighth inning to break a 3-3 deadlock. New York tied the game an inning earlier when Anthony Volpe scored on a wild pitch by Yennier Cano. Volpe and Kyle Higashioka belted solo home runs for the Yankees.
INTERLEAGUE
Braves 4, Guardians 2 — At Cleveland: Michael Harris homered twice and Bryce Elder, one of Atlanta’s eight All-Stars, pitched 6 2/3 solid innings to lead the Braves to their season-high ninth straight win. Harris connected for solo shots in the third and fifth innings off Guardians rookie Gavin Williams (0-1), who in his third career start had to face a lineup featuring six All-Stars and no detectable weaknesses.