Caitlin Clark had 26 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds to help No. 10 Iowa beat Michigan State, 84-81, in overtime on Wednesday night in East Lansing, Mich.
Clark, who leads the Big Ten in scoring, hit a turnaround jumper wit 31 seconds left to give Iowa the lead, then sealed it with a pair of free throws with 17 seconds left.
Monika Czizano added 22 points hitting all 11 of her shots — a school record — for Iowa (15-4, 7-1 Big Ten) before fouling out.
Kamara McDaniel had a team-high 21 points for the Spartans (10-9, 2-6). Matilda Ekh added 13, while Moira Joiner and Isoline Alexander had 11 apiece.
The Spartans had a final chance to win the game in overtime. With five seconds left, Clark was called for an intentional foul. McDaniel hit both free throws to get Michigan State within 82-81. McDaniel traveled on the ensuing possession with two seconds left and Molly Davis hit two free throws to seal the win.
No. 18 Iowa State 69, Oklahoma 64 — At Ames, Iowa: Emily Ryan scored 14 points, reserve Nyamer Diew had eight of her 12 in the fourth quarter and Iowa State defeated Oklahoma State. The Cyclones closed the third quarter with a pair of 3-pointers, the second by Ryan in the closing seconds, that put ISU on top, 49-47.
Naomie Alnatas scored five-straight points to pull the Cowgirls even at 52-all but they went almost four minutes without a field goal, falling behind by seven. Diew’s second 3 at the 1:42 mark put the lead at 66-57.
Oklahoma State got within 67-62 with 22 seconds left but the Cyclones cut 16 seconds off the clock before Denae Fritz was fouled and made two free throws for a 69-62 lead. Anna Gret Asi scored 15 points to lead the Cowgirls
MEN
No. 10 Virginia 78, Virginia Tech 68 — At Charlottesville, Va.: Kihei Clark had 20 points and became Virginia’s career victories leader as a player with No. 111. Armaan Franklin added 15 points and Jayden Gardner 12 for the Cavaliers (14-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).
West Virginia 74, TCU 65 — At Morgantown, W.Va.: Kedrian Johnson scored 20 points and West Virginia built a big early lead and outlasted TCU. Jimmy Bell Jr. added 15 points and 12 rebounds for West Virginia, which broke a five-game losing streak.
Seton Hall 67, No. 15 UConn 66 — At Newark, N.J.: Kadary Richmond had a game-high 18 points and 10 rebounds, while KC Ndefo had 14 points, including a last-second layup, as Seton Hall defeated UConn.
No. 16 Auburn 67, LSU 49 — At Baton Rouge, La.: Wendell Green Jr. and Jaylin Williams each scored 14 points to lead Auburn to its fourth straight victory.
Northern Iowa 65, Illinois State 63 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Trey Campbell dropped 20 points, and Bowen Born added 11 for UNI. Hempstead grad Michael Duax contributed five points and three rebounds.
Missouri State 65, Drake 62 — At Des Moines: Tucker DeVries scored 26 in the loss.
