Iowa guard Caitlin Clark dropped 26 points and added 11 assists to lead the Hawkeyes to an 84-81 overtime win at Michigan State on Wednesday.

 Charlie Riedel The Associated Press file

Caitlin Clark had 26 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds to help No. 10 Iowa beat Michigan State, 84-81, in overtime on Wednesday night in East Lansing, Mich.

Clark, who leads the Big Ten in scoring, hit a turnaround jumper wit 31 seconds left to give Iowa the lead, then sealed it with a pair of free throws with 17 seconds left.

