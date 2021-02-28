YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Dom Williams scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns and Northern Iowa smothered Youngstown State, 21-0, on Saturday.
Matthew Cook kicked field goals of 32 and 41 yards to give the Panthers (1-1, 1-1 Missouri Valley Conference) a 6-0 halftime lead.
After a scoreless third, Williams plunged in from 2 yards early in the fourth to end an 11-play, 57-yard drive for a 13-0 lead. A little more than six minutes later, Williams crashed in from a yard out and the two-point conversion made it 21-0.
Will McElvain completed half of his 30 pass attempts for 183 yards for UNI. Former Dubuque Senior standout Sam Schnee caught two passes for 23 yards for the Panthers.
Youngstown State’s offensive woes continued as quarterback Mark Waid and Joe Craycraft combined to throw for 64 yards. The Penguins (0-2, 0-2) finished with 135 yards of total offense.
BASKETBALL
Cavaliers knock off East-leading 76ers in OT
PHILADELPHIA — Collin Sexton scored 28 points, Darius Garland had 25 and the feisty Cleveland Cavaliers beat the East-best Philadelphia 76ers, 112-109, in overtime on Saturday night.
The Cavaliers earned their first road win since Jan. 7 at Memphis and No. 4 on the season. They got one against a Sixers team that built the best record in the Eastern Conference (22-12) on the strength of a 14-2 mark at home.
Beal, Westbrook help Wizards pull away
WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal scored 34 points, Russell Westbrook added 19 as part of his NBA-leading 10th triple-double, and the Washington Wizards used a 44-point third quarter to pull away for a 128-112 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.
Westbrook added 14 rebounds and 12 assists for the Wizards, who have won seven of eight to move back into playoff contention following a 6-17 start.
Nets’ Irving sits to rest shoulder
NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets have ruled Kyrie Irving out of their game Saturday night to rest his right shoulder, leaving them without two of their three superstars against Dallas.
The Nets had already said that Kevin Durant would remain sidelined through the All-Star break because of a hamstring injury that will cause him to miss his seventh straight game Saturday.
BASEBALL
Pujols to decide on future after season
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Albert Pujols woke up from a nap last Monday in Arizona to find several hundred messages and missed calls on his phone.
While he was sleeping, the Los Angeles Angels slugger’s wife, Deidre, had put up a complimentary Instagram post about her husband that was widely interpreted to mean Pujols had decided to retire after this season, his 21st in the majors.
The 41-year-old slugger quickly reiterated what he has been saying for months: He hasn’t decided whether he will continue playing after the conclusion of his 10-year, $240 million contract with the Angels this fall, and he won’t make or announce a decision until after the season.
AUTO RACING
Snider earns Xfinity win at Homestead
HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Myatt Snider won the Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, taking the checkered flag in overtime after Noah Gragson slammed into a lapped car with two laps remaining.
The 26-year-old Snider celebrated his first victory in 36 starts with a reverse lap around the 1 1/2-mile track.
HOCKEY
Sabres’ Ullmark to miss another month
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sabres starting goalie Linus Ullmark will miss at least the next month with a lower-body injury, leaving Buffalo with one established netminder.
Captain Jack Eichel will also miss his second game but remains day to day with a lower body injury, coach Ralph Krueger said before Buffalo hosted the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.
TENNIS
Bautista Agut, Goffin reach final
MONTPELLIER, France — Top-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut beat Peter Gojowczyk, 7-5, 6-1, on Saturday and set up an Open Sud de France final against second-seeded David Goffin.
Bautista Agut is chasing a 10th career title and first since winning Doha in 2019. Goffin, who lost his previous two semifinals in Montpellier, seeks a first ATP title since 2017 and fifth overall.
Swiatek tops Bencic for Adelaide title
ADELAIDE, Australia — French Open champion Iga Swiatek beat Belinda Bencic, 6-2, 6-2, on Saturday to win the Adelaide International at Memorial Drive. The 19-year-old Polish player did not drop a set in five matches and lost just 22 games all week.