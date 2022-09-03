Jeffrey Springs pitched neatly into the sixth inning, Christian Bethancourt hit a seventh-inning two-run homer, and the Tampa Bay Rays moved within five games of the AL East-leading New York Yankees with a 9-0 victory Friday in St. Petersburg, Fla.
It was the first of six games between the teams in a 10-day span as New York saw its once-commanding 15 1/2 game advantage continue to evaporate. Springs gave up four hits and three walks, along with seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.
Orioles 5, Athletics 2 — At Baltimore: Gunnar Henderson doubled twice in his home debut, and Jorge Mateo had a two-run single in a three-run eighth inning for Baltimore.
Tigers 5, Royals 4 — At Detroit: Ryan Kreidler scored twice in his major league debut, including the go-ahead run on pinch-hitter Harold Castro’s seventh-inning single for Detroit.
Mariners 6, Guardians 1 — At Cleveland: Cal Raleigh homered twice, Luis Castillo pitched six solid innings and Seattle pushed its winning streak to five by beating slumping Cleveland.
Red Sox 9, Rangers 1 — At Boston: Connor Wong hit his first major league homer, Kiké Hernández doubled twice and Boston overcame an early injury to starting pitcher Nick Pivetta to win.
INTERLEAGUE
Blue Jays 4, Pirates 0 — At Pittsburgh: Alek Manoah pitched shutout ball into the eighth inning and Bo Bichette homered, leading Toronto. .
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Mets 7, Nationals 3 — At New York: Pete Alonso hit a tiebreaking homer leading off the sixth inning to lead New York.
Braves 8, Marlins 1 — At Atlanta: Travis d’Arnaud and Vaughn Grissom homered off Sandy Alcantara in a four-run fourth inning, Michael Harris II homered in the sixth and Atlanta won its third straight.
Reds 3, Rockies 2 — At Cincinnati: Jonathan India drove in Spencer Steer from third base with a game-ending chopper against Colorado’s five-man infield.
