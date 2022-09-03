Jeffrey Springs pitched neatly into the sixth inning, Christian Bethancourt hit a seventh-inning two-run homer, and the Tampa Bay Rays moved within five games of the AL East-leading New York Yankees with a 9-0 victory Friday in St. Petersburg, Fla.

It was the first of six games between the teams in a 10-day span as New York saw its once-commanding 15 1/2 game advantage continue to evaporate. Springs gave up four hits and three walks, along with seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

