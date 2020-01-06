LendingTree Bowl
Miami of Ohio (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3)
Site: Mobile, Alabama
Time: 6:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Line: Louisiana-Lafayette by 14.
Series record: Miami leads the series, 2-0.
What’s at stake: Louisiana-Lafayette is seeking its first bowl win since 2014 and first outside its home state since 1944. Miami is going for its first bowl win since 2010 though the program is 7-4 all-time and has won both previous bowl trips to Mobile.
Key matchup: Louisiana-Lafayette’s top-10 offense against Miami’s defense. The Ragin’ Cajuns rank eighth nationally in total offense (501.3 yards per game) and scoring (38.8 points). They’ll face a defense led by first-team All-MAC defensive tackle Doug Costin.
Players to watch: Miami QB Brett Gabbert is the Mid-American Conference freshman of the year. The younger brother of NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert, he became the first true freshman quarterback to start a season opener for Miami. Has passed for 2,163 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Louisiana-Lafayette QB Levi Lewis has passed for 2,804 yards with 24 touchdowns against three interceptions. He passed for career highs of 354 yards and four touchdowns against Appalachian State in the league championship game.