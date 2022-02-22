Medina Spirit was stripped of the victory in last year’s Kentucky Derby and Mandaloun was declared the winner after a ruling by state racing stewards on Monday. The since-deceased Medina Spirit tested positive after the race last May for a steroid, betamethasone, that is legal in Kentucky but banned on race day. The positive test threw the world’s best-known horse race into turmoil and cast an unflattering spotlight on trainer Bob Baffert, considered the face of horse racing after he guided horses to the Triple Crown in 2015 and 2018. Medina Spirit finished half a length ahead of Mandaloun in the race, giving Baffert what was then his seventh Kentucky Derby title. Baffert was subsequently banned for two years by Churchill Downs following the positive test. Monday’s decision by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission makes Medina Spirit the second horse in the 147-year history of the race to be disqualified for a banned substance; the first was Dancer’s Image in 1968, a decision that gave Forward Pass the victory. The only other disqualification was in 2019 when Maximum Security was penalized because of interference, giving Country House the win. Following the announcement by the racing stewards, Churchill Downs issued a statement declaring Mandaloun the Kentucky Derby winner and congratulating owner and breeder Juddmonte Farms, trainer Brad Cox and jockey Florent Geroux. Cox becomes the first Louisville native to win the Derby, and Mandaloun’s owners will receive the $1.8 million winner’s purse. The track plans to replace Medina Spirit with Mandaloun on the paddock sign honoring the Derby winner on Tuesday. The racing commission also suspended Baffert for 90 days and fined the Hall of Fame trainer $7,500 on Monday. BASKETBALL Big Ten hands Howard, Gard discipline for melee ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard has been suspended the final five games of the regular season and fined $40,000 for hitting a Wisconsin assistant in the head, triggering a postgame melee. The Big Ten Conference also on Monday suspended three players one game for the altercation following the Badgers’ 77-63 win on Sunday: Michigan’s Moussa Diabate and Terrance Williams II, and Jahcobi Neath of Wisconsin. Wisconsin coach Greg Gard was fined $10,000 for violating the conference’s sportsmanship policy, but was not suspended. Howard is expected to be back for the Big Ten tournament, which begins March 9 in Indianapolis.
UNI’s Green named MVC Player of Week
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — UNI men’s basketball’s AJ Green has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday. It is the third time Green has earned the honor this season after previously earning recognition on Nov. 29 and Dec. 20, and for the seventh time in his career. Green, a junior guard for the Panthers, notched a pair of 20-point performances in the past week, including 21 points in UNI’s dominating 95-75 win over Missouri State on Sunday. The Cedar Falls native now leads the MVC with a scoring average of 20.5 points in league only games.
Brockington earns Big 12 Co-Player of Week
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington has been named Big 12 Co-Player of the Week, sharing the honor with Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji. It is Brockington’s fifth honor of the season, including his third player of the week accolade. Brockington averaged 21 points last week while leading the Cyclones to a 2-0 record with wins on the road at TCU and at home against Oklahoma. He also averaged 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.5 assists while shooting 53.1 percent from the field and hitting 4 of 6 3-pointers. FOOTBALL
NFL, XFL collaborating on player safety, data
NEW YORK — The NFL is collaborating with the XFL for player safety and health data. The XFL, which plans to relaunch in 2023, will be working with the NFL on physical and mental fitness programs for players, the study of playing surfaces and equipment, and the sharing of game trends and data. Also potentially in the works between the leagues could be international football development and scouting, and officiating, including the testing of game rules for player protection as well as technologies to enhance officiating. HOCKEY Hull no longer with Blackhawks as ambassador CHICAGO — Hall of Fame forward Bobby Hull is no longer serving as a team ambassador for the Chicago Blackhawks. Hull played for Chicago for 15 years, collecting 604 goals and 549 assists. He was named a Blackhawks ambassador in a ceremony with fellow Hall of Famer Stan Mikita in 2008. The Blackhawks said Monday they are redefining the role of team ambassador after Mikita died in 2018 and Tony Esposito passed away in August. “When it comes to Bobby, specifically, we jointly agreed earlier this season that he will retire from any official team role,” the team said in a statement.
