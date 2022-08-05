CLEVELAND — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has chosen former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to hear the appeal of the six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Watson was suspended this week by independent disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, who concluded he violated the league’s personal conduct policy after being accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women in Texas.
The league, which had been pushing for an indefinite suspension for Watson, wanted further discipline and appealed Robinson’s ruling on Wednesday.
Under the collective bargaining agreement, the appeal gave the power back to Goodell to enact punishment but he instead chose Harvey, currently a partner at a law firm in New York, to hear the appeal.
In noting his qualifications, the league said Harvey “has deep expertise in criminal law, including domestic violence and sexual assault, and has advised the NFL and other professional leagues on the development and implementation of workplace policies, including the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.”
Harvey has also served as Goodell’s designee in other arbitrations, and he’s a member of the league’s Diversity Advisory Committee, created to improve racial and gender diversity across the NFL.
Steelers, WR Johnson agree to 3-year deal
LATROBE, Pa. — Diontae Johnson’s hold-in paid off.
Literally. The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pro Bowl wide receiver agreed to a three-year deal on Thursday that runs through the 2024 season. The deal will reportedly pay Johnson more than $39 million over the next three years.
Johnson skipped a portion of the team’s voluntary offseason program and while he arrived at training camp on time, he did not participate in any 11-on-11 or 7-on-7 drills in an effort to protect his health.
Ravens LB Vince Biegel tears Achilles tendon
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens linebacker Vince Biegel left practice Thursday with a torn Achilles tendon.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Biegel’s injury following practice. He also said he thought rookie center Tyler Linderbaum, from the University of Iowa, would be fine after he walked gingerly from the field.
BASEBALL
Dodgers to honor Scully in pre-game ceremonyLOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers will honor Vin Scully in a ceremony before Friday night’s game against the San Diego Padres.
The Hall of Fame broadcaster died Tuesday at age 94. He called games in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years as the longest tenured broadcaster in any pro sport.
Scully will be commemorated at various locations around Dodger Stadium as well. Behind the press box named for him, the “I’ll Miss You” banner from his last game at the stadium in 2016 will be on display. Some of his World Series rings will be displayed starting Aug. 19. In the lobby, a tribute to Scully will be added to the display case.
Cabrera says he’s uncertain about playing in ’23DETROIT — Miguel Cabrera says he may end his likely Hall of Fame career at the end of this season.
The 39-year-old Detroit Tigers star mused on the subject Thursday amid a slump through the dog days of summer. Plagued by lower-body problems that have been a constant issue in recent seasons, he is hitting .132 with three extra-base hits in his last 20 games.
GOLF
Huh fires a career-best 61 at Wyndham
GREENSBORO, N.C. — John Huh wasn’t expecting the lowest round of his PGA Tour career Thursday in the Wyndham Championship, and he had no complaints about the score or the timing.
Huh made seven of his eight birdie attempts from 10 feet or closer and holed a 40-foot eagle putt on the par-5 15th hole at Sedgefield for a 9-under 61, giving him a two-shot lead over Sungjae Im in the final tournament of the regular season.
Huh needed a round like this. He is No. 120 in the FedEx Cup and only the top 125 advance to the lucrative postseason next week. Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu were at 64.
Korda makes strong start at Muirfield
MUIRFIELD, Scotland — Playing in borrowed clothes doesn’t seem to bother Jessica Korda at the Women’s British Open. Still waiting for her suitcase to arrive in Muirfield, Korda recovered from an early bogey to shoot a 5-under 66 in the first round Thursday, putting her one shot behind leader Hinako Shibuno of Japan.
BASKETBALL
Shumpert arrested in Texas for pot
DALLAS — Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring six ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
