Zion Williamson had 21 points and 12 rebounds in his return and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled away in the second half to rout the host Los Angeles Clippers, 112-91, on Sunday.
CJ McCollum added 22 points to help the Pelicans improve to 4-2. Williamson was out the last two games with a right hip and lower back contusion, one of three starters to have missed last two games.
Norman Powell led the Clippers with 18 points off the bench. With Kawhi Leonard again sidelined, the Clippers dropped their fourth in a row.
Pistons 128, Warriors 114 — At Detroit: Saddiq Bey scored 28 points, Cade Cunningham was an assist short of a triple-double and Detroit beat defending champion Golden State to end a five-game losing streak.
Cavaliers 121, Knicks 108 — At Cleveland: Donovan Mitchell had 38 points and a season-high 12 assists, Kevin Love scored 16 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and Cleveland rallied to beat the New York.
Celtics 112, Wizards 94 — At Boston: Jaylen Brown scored 24 points and Boston took advantage of cold shooting by Bradley Beal to top Washington.
Spurs 107, Timberwolves 98 — At San Antonio: Keldon Johnson scored 25 points, Doug McDermott added 23 and San Antonio beat Minnesota for the second time a week.
Mavericks 114, Magic 105 — At Dallas: Luka Doncic scored 30 of his season-high 44 points in the first half, and Dallas rebounded from a collapse a night earlier by beating Orlando.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.