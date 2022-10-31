Zion Williamson had 21 points and 12 rebounds in his return and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled away in the second half to rout the host Los Angeles Clippers, 112-91, on Sunday.

CJ McCollum added 22 points to help the Pelicans improve to 4-2. Williamson was out the last two games with a right hip and lower back contusion, one of three starters to have missed last two games.

