CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs and former National League MVP Cody Bellinger finalized a $17.5 million, one-year contract on Wednesday. Bellinger, the 2019 NL MVP, was cut by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Nov. 18 after the 27-year-old outfielder hit .210 with 19 homers, 150 strikeouts and a .654 OPS in 144 games. He figures to play center for the Cubs. Bellinger was limited to 95 games during the 2021 regular season when he was on the injured list three times and batted .165. He hit .353 in 12 games in that postseason and had the go-ahead RBI single in Game 5 of the NL Division Series against the rival San Francisco Giants. Bellinger also had a tying, three-run homer against Atlanta in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series. In 2020, Bellinger hit .239 with 12 home runs in 56 games during the pandemic-shortened season. He homered three times in the NLCS, and the Dodgers beat the Braves to reach the World Series. They went on to defeat Tampa Bay in six games to win the franchise’s first title since 1988.
Brewers acquire Miller from Guardians
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired infielder Owen Miller from the Cleveland Guardians for a player to be named and cash. Miller, 26, batted .243 with six homers, 51 RBIs, a .301 on-base percentage and .351 slugging percentage in 130 games with the Guardians last season. He primarily played first base but also made appearances at second base and third. The Brewers made room for Miller on the 40-man roster by designating catcher Mario Feliciano for assignment.
Source: Correa to Giants on 13-year deal
Star shortstop Carlos Correa and the San Francisco Giants have agreed to a $350 million, 13-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.
Dodgers add Syndergaard on 1-year deal
LOS ANGELES — Pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a $13 million, one-year deal, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement had not been announced. The deal includes the opportunity to earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses.
Rays trade Feyereisen to Dodgers
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired reliever J.P. Feyereisen from the Tampa Bay Rays for minor league left-hander Jeff Belge on Wednesday. Feyereisen underwent right shoulder surgery on Dec. 7 for a general cleanup of his rotator cuff and labrum, and he could miss most of the 2023 season.
Boyd returns to Tigers on 1-year deal
DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers are bringing back left-hander Matthew Boyd on a one-year contract. The Tigers announced Wednesday that they agreed to terms with the 31-year-old Boyd, who pitched in Detroit from 2015-21. He can earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses for starts: $250,000 each for 20, 22, 24 and 26. FOOTBALL SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is officially listed as questionable for tonight’s game at Seattle after injuring his ribs and oblique in an impressive first start in his career. Purdy was limited during the light practices all week because of the injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy is not in danger of making the injury worse by playing.
Jets move Wilson to No. 2, expect White to start
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets’ quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.
Source: Mississippi State promoting Arnett
No. 24 Mississippi State is promoting defensive coordinator Zach Arnett to head coach to replace Mike Leach, who died suddenly of a heart condition earlier this week. Mississippi State was working to finalize a four-year contract with the 36-year-old Arnett, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because a deal had not yet been completed. SPORTS MEDIA
Autopsy: Wahl died from ruptured blood vessel
NEW YORK — Grant Wahl died of a ruptured blood vessel when he was stricken while covering a World Cup match last weekend, according to an autopsy of the well-known American soccer writer. Wahl’s wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, said Wednesday that an autopsy was conducted by the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office.
