LOS ANGELES — Reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota will be part of a Netflix documentary series debuting this summer.
“Quarterback” is the first partnership between the league and the streaming service. NFL Films, Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions and Mahomes’ 2PM Productions will produce the series.
The series followed Mahomes, Cousins, and Mariota throughout the past season. It also marked the first time the NFL allowed quarterbacks to be mic’d up for every game.
Recommended for you
Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to their second Super Bowl championship in four seasons and won MVP honors for rallying them to a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Cousins helped lead the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC North title, including a dramatic 39-36 overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 17 for the largest comeback in NFL history.
Mariota started 13 games in his first season with the Atlanta Falcons.
Murder trial set for former Florida State WR
TAMPA, Fla. — The murder trial of former Florida State standout receiver Travis Rudolph is scheduled to start Friday morning in Palm Beach County.
The case stems from an April 2021 shooting in Rudolph’s hometown of West Palm Beach. The incident began with a fight between Rudolph and his girlfriend, according to the initial probable cause affidavit. Things escalated when four men visited Rudolph’s home to confront him. Rudolph went into his home, returned with a gun and shot at them as they fled. One man was killed.
Titans release 4 to clear cap space
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — New Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon started clearing up some much-needed salary cap space Wednesday.
The Titans announced they released three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan for a failed physical and also released veteran wide receiver Robert Woods and kicker Randy Bullock. They later released linebacker Zach Cunningham.
The Titans started Wednesday approximately $23.5 million over the salary cap of $224.8 million for the 2023 season.
BASEBALL
Astros’ McCullers to miss opening day
Houston Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. says he will miss opening day for the World Series champions because of a strained muscle in his pitching arm.
McCullers, sidelined for the first 4 1/2 months of last season while rehabbing from a right flexor pronator strain, noticed soreness after a bullpen session last week. He had an MRI on Tuesday night. He told reporters Wednesday that it showed no structural damage to his elbow but will delay his start.
Yankees’ Montas undergoes surgery
NEW YORK — Frankie Montas won’t start throwing until at least late May following his shoulder surgery, which leaves the door open for the New York Yankees starting pitcher to return in the second half of the 2023 season.
Manager Aaron Boone said that Montas’ labrum was cleaned up during a procedure and the 29-year-old’s rotator cuff didn’t need to be repaired. Los Angeles Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the procedure. Montas won’t throw for 12 weeks.
BASKETBALL
Bucks announce signing of Leonard
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks signed Meyers Leonard to a 10-day contract, marking the 7-footer’s return to the NBA after his use of an antisemitic slur while playing a video game two years ago. The Bucks announced the signing Wednesday.
GOLF
Harrington among 12 Hall of Fame finalists
Three-time major champion Padraig Harrington, double major winner Dottie Pepper and swing coach Butch Harmon were among 12 finalists announced Wednesday for the 2024 Class of the World Golf Hall of Fame.
The 31-member nominating panel whittled the list down to four men, four women and four contributors. A 20-member selection panel comprising Hall of Fame members, media and leaders of major golf organizations meet on March 8 at The Players Championship to vote on induction.
HOCKEY
Blackhawks acquire Zaitsev from Ottawa
DALLAS — The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired Nikita Zaitsev and draft picks from the Ottawa Senators for future considerations in what amounts to a salary dump ahead of the NHL trade deadline.
The teams announced the deal Wednesday prior to the Blackhawks’ game at the Dallas Stars. Chicago got a 2023 second-round pick and 2026 fourth in exchange for taking on the remainder of Zaitsev’s contract.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.