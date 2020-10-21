ARLINGTON, Texas — Ahead of a World Series capping the pandemic-shortened season, baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said he hopes to keep two of this year’s innovations: expanded playoffs and starting extra innings with runners on second base.
“People were wildly unenthusiastic about the changes. And then when they saw them in action, they were much more positive,” Manfred said Tuesday during an interview with The Associated Press.
Manfred said the 30 teams combined for $3 billion in operating losses due the coronavirus pandemic, which caused all 898 regular-season games to be played in empty ballparks without fans.
After opening day was delayed from March 26 to July 23, MLB and the players’ association agreed to expand the number of teams in the playoffs from 10 to 16. Even before the pandemic, Manfred advocated a future expansion of the playoffs to 14 teams.
“I like the idea of, and I’m choosing my words carefully here, an expanded playoff format,” Manfred said. “I don’t think we would do 16 like we did this year. I think we do have to be cognizant of making sure that we preserve the importance of our regular season. But I think something beyond the 10 that we were at would be a good change.”
With the added runner rule, the longest of 68 games of 10 innings or longer were a pair of 13-inning contests, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
Union head Tony Clark said it was too soon to commit to changes for 2021. The sport’s labor contract runs through 2021, and the union’s agreement is needed to alter the 2021 structure.
Source: Committee approves sale of Mets
ARLINGTON, Texas — The proposed purchase of 95% of the New York Mets by an entity of billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has been approved by Major League Baseball’s ownership committee, and final approval is likely to take place in the next month.
Approval by the committee was disclosed Tuesday by a person familiar with the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made. Committee approval was first reported by Sportico.
Baseball’s executive council will consider the deal next and is expected to forward it for a vote by all major league owners. The sale values the franchise at $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion.
Longtime MLB ump Cousins dies at 74
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — Former major league umpire Derryl Cousins, who worked three World Series during a career that lasted over three decades, has died. He was 74.
Craig Cousins said his brother died at home Monday after a bout with cancer.
Cousins got his spot in the big leagues during the umpires’ strike in 1979 and stayed on the job through the 2012 season. He called the World Series in 2005, 1999 and 1988 and also worked seven League Championship Series, five Division Series and three All-Star Games. He was a crew chief toward the end of his career.
FOOTBALL
Murray, Cardinals cruise past Cowboys
ARLINGTON, Texas — Maybe Kyler Murray will lose a game on the home field of the Dallas Cowboys one of these days.
It wasn’t going to be on a night when the Arizona quarterback watched the star running back of his hometown team have another night of fumble-itis.
Murray accounted for three touchdowns in his first game back home as a pro, Ezekiel Elliott set up the visiting team’s first two TDs with fumbles and the Cardinals beat the Dallas Cowboys, 38-10, on Monday night.
Bears sign Teo to practice squad
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears signed former Notre Dame star linebacker Manti Teo to their practice squad on Tuesday. A 2012 Heisman Trophy finalist also known for his internet relationship with a person falsely posing as a woman stricken with leukemia, Teo has made 48 starts and 62 appearances over seven seasons with the then-San Diego Chargers (2013-16) and New Orleans Saints (2017-19). He has 307 tackles — 22 for loss — along with 13 pass breakups and two interceptions.
Source: Tagovailoa to start for Miami
MIAMI — Tua Tagovailoa will make his first NFL start next week for the Miami Dolphins, who are turning to him to replace Ryan Fitzpatrick, a person familiar with the team’s decision said Tuesday. The person confirmed the decision to The Associated Press on condition on anonymity because the Dolphins hadn’t made an announcement.
Rams sign placekicker Forbath
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams have signed veteran kicker Kai Forbath from the Chicago Bears’ practice squad after a rocky start to the season for rookie Samuel Sloman. The Rams kept Sloman on their active roster Tuesday. They also placed linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo on injured reserve.
Panthers place Burris, Kirkwood on IR
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers have placed starting safety Juston Burris and reserve wide receiver Keith Kirkwood on injured reserve, meaning both will miss at least the next three games. Burris injured his ribs in Carolina’s 23-16 loss to the Bears on Sunday, while Kirkwood re-injured a shoulder that had kept him out of action the first five weeks.
Giants rookie LB Crowder lands on IR
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Two days after scoring a game-winning touchdown in the final minutes, rookie linebacker Tae Crowder was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury by the New York Giants. The last player taken in the NFL draft and the current Mr. Irrelevant, Crowder scored on a 43-yard fumble return with 3 1/2 minutes to play to give the Giants a 20-19 win over Washington on Sunday.
New Orleans mayor to allow fans at games
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints will start having fans in the stands for home games after the mayor agreed with the team on a phased plan starting Sunday against Carolina. The plan announced Tuesday will start with 3,000 tickets for Sunday’s game, increasing to 6,000 fans for November games with San Francisco and Atlanta and up to 15,000 in December for games against Kansas City and Minnesota, barring any changes in local health and safety guidelines.