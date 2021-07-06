Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident on the Fourth of July.
Police in Novi, Mich., said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby Sunday night. The 24-year-old Kivlenieks was in a hot tub and tried to get clear with several other people, police Lt. Jason Meier said. Authorities earlier said the Lativan had died of an apparent head injury during a fall, but an autopsy clarified the cause of death.
The fire department and EMTs got to the private home shortly after 10 p.m. and took Kivlenieks to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Meier said. The Oakland County Medical Examiner’s office reported preliminary autopsy results Monday afternoon.
Prior to the autopsy, police said Kivlenieks was believed to have slipped and hit his head on concrete while running from a malfunctioning firework.
BASEBALL
Cubs sign backup catcher Chirinos
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs agreed to a one-year contract with catcher Robinson Chirinos on Monday.
A .231 career hitter over parts of nine seasons with Tampa Bay, Texas, Houston and the New York Mets, Chirinos figures to back up Willson Contreras. He gets an $800,000 salary while in the majors and $150,000 while in the minors.
Indians-Rays postponed by tropical storm
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The game between the Cleveland Indians and Tampa Bay Rays scheduled for tonight has been postponed because of the path of Tropical Storm Elsa and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday.
The Rays and Major League Baseball announced the adjusted schedule about two hours before the start of the three-game series Monday night at Tropicana Field.
Marlins lose SP Sanchez for season
MIAMI — Marlins rookie right-hander Sixto Sánchez will miss the rest of the season after an MRI revealed a small tear in the posterior capsule of his throwing shoulder.
He will undergo arthroscopic surgery.
BASKETBALL
Hawks take interim tag off McMillan
ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk moved quickly to lock down Nate McMillan as the full-time coach, reaching an agreement to remove the interim tag only two days after team’s season ended.
The deal comes after McMillan, in his interim role, led the team to an improbable run to the Eastern Conference finals.
Schlenk said Monday that “an agreement in place in principal” was reached earlier in the day with McMillan. “We’re just drawing up the contract,” Schlenk said.
FOOTBALL
Donahue, Pac-12’s winningest coach, dies at 77
LOS ANGELES — Terry Donahue, the winningest coach in Pac-12 Conference and UCLA football history who later served as general manager of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers, has died. He was 77. The school said he died Sunday at his home in Newport Beach after a two-year fight with cancer.
Donahue has the most wins (98) of any coach in Pac-12 history and also the most wins (151) in UCLA history.