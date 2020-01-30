CHICAGO — Kris Bryant has lost his service-time grievance against the Chicago Cubs, providing some clarity for the team and the All-Star third baseman with spring training on the horizon.
Two people with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed the decision on Wednesday. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because arbitrator Mark Irvings had not announced his ruling.
The grievance had hovered over Chicago throughout its quiet offseason. The decision means the 28-year-old Bryant has two years left before he is eligible for free agency, instead of becoming a free agent after the 2020 season.
Now that Bryant’s status is settled, the Cubs might decide to trade the 2016 National League MVP for financial flexibility and an injection of talent for their sagging minor league system. They also could keep the talented slugger in hopes of winning the wide-open NL Central for the third time in five years.
Bryant is slated to make $18.6 million this season after he avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year contract on Jan. 10. The first full-squad workout for the Cubs is scheduled for Feb. 17.
HOUSTON — Dusty Baker has reached an agreement to be the manager of the Houston Astros, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not yet been announced.
The 70-year-old Baker became the oldest manager in the big leagues. He takes over from AJ Hinch, who was fired Jan. 13 just an hour after he was suspended for the season by Major League Baseball for his role in Houston’s sign-stealing scandal.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Reliever Greg Holland is back with the Kansas City Royals, agreeing Wednesday to a minor league contract. The 34-year-old right-hander would get a $1.25 million, one-year deal if added to the 40-man roster plus the chance to earn performance bonuses.
FOOTBALL
MINNEAPOLIS — Hall of Fame defensive end Chris Doleman, whose enviable blend of speed and power made him one of the NFL’s most feared pass rushers during 15 seasons in the league, has died. The longtime Minnesota Vikings star, who had 150½ career sacks to rank fifth on the all-time list, was 58.
The Vikings and the Pro Football Hall of Fame expressed their condolences in separate statements confirming Doleman’s death on Tuesday night. Doleman had surgery two years ago to remove a brain tumor after being diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive type of cancer that killed U.S. Sen. John McCain of Arizona in 2018.
Trubisky has shoulder surgery
CHICAGO — Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky underwent surgery shortly after the season to repair the partially torn labrum in his left shoulder, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed. ESPN first reported Wednesday that Trubisky had surgery.
The postseason procedure was widely expected after Trubisky’s left shoulder popped out of joint and back in when he was sacked on Sept. 29 against the Vikings.
Trubisky is expected to participate in the on-field portion of the Bears offseason program, which can begin April 20. That it’s his non-throwing shoulder is crucial to such a relatively fast return.
Packers poach DB coach from Vikings
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers named Jerry Gray defensive backs coach Wednesday, picking off an assistant who spent the past six seasons with NFC North rival Minnesota.
Gray’s 33-year tenure in the NFL includes a nine-year career as a player and two stints as defensive coordinator (Buffalo, 2001-05 and Tennessee, 2011-13).
MIAMI — Former Chargers and Chiefs linebacker Donnie Edwards is the recipient of the NFL’s 2019 Salute to Service Award.
The award was created to acknowledge the exceptional efforts by members of the NFL community to honor and support members of the military community. Edwards will be recognized Saturday night at NFL Honors, when The Associated Press presents its individual league awards.
BASKETBALL
WASHINGTON — The WNBA champion Washington Mystics say reigning MVP Elena Delle Donne is expected to be ready for the start of the season after undergoing back surgery.
The Mystics said Wednesday that Delle Donne had minor surgery Friday in Dallas to repair an injury she suffered during the playoffs. The team says an update will be provided at the start of training camp this spring. The 2020 regular season starts in May. The Mystics open the season May 16 against Los Angeles.